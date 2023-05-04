McCloskey (right) was part of Ireland's Grand Slam-winning team earlier this year, starting the wins over Wales, France and Italy

United Rugby Championship quarter-final - Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 5 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary and follow text updates on BBC Sport website

Stuart McCloskey says finally getting his hands on silverware with Ulster would mean more to him than winning the Grand Slam with Ireland.

McCloskey featured in the Irish team's triumphant Six Nations campaign after re-establishing himself at Test level.

But the 30-year-old admits he would treasure a first trophy with Ulster even more than success with Ireland.

"It would probably mean more to me than a Grand Slam did for Ireland, if we won something," said McCloskey.

"That's completely honest. If we won the league, that would be brilliant."

Speaking on The Ulster Rugby Show, McCloskey said he believes Ulster - who host Connacht in Friday's United Rugby Championship quarter-final - are well placed to add to their trophy cabinet even if they fall short in the current campaign.

"We have a really good squad here, a really good culture which we've been building for a few years," he added.

"If we don't win it this year, I think we'll be in a good place to go again next year and hopefully do it then.

"I think that's all you can ask for in a professional team - is to keep trying to get there, keep getting better and competing and eventually the door will open and you'll win something."

McCloskey has been helping Ulster's quest for a first league title since 2006 in recent weeks following an impressive spell with Ireland during which he started the Six Nations wins over Wales, France and Italy.

Having also claimed the number 12 jersey in all three of Ireland's autumn Tests, the last six months have been a breakthrough period for McCloskey in green after having been regularly overlooked for selection.

"I've probably chilled out a bit from when I was younger and got more frustrated about not playing for Ireland," he added.

"When I was 28, I thought I wasn't going to play much more but I took a look at where I was and took what came.

"I tried to play my best rugby here and whatever came came. Thankfully I got a few breaks and got into the team, the last 12 months I've been playing pretty regularly which has been very nice."

'Bundee battles were fierier five or six years ago'

McCloskey believes his battles with fellow Ireland centre Bundee Aki were "fierier" prior to them getting to know each other in the international set-up

Having lost to eventual champions Stormers in the United Rugby Championship semi-finals last season, Ulster start this year's play-offs with a home interpro against Connacht, who finished seventh in the regular season standings.

Ulster have won their last three encounters with Connacht but the westerners will arrive in Belfast boosted by the returns of Ireland internationals Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki.

Aki is one of McCloskey's rivals for a starting place in the Ireland team, but the Ulster man believes his battles with the 33-year-old are not as fiery as they once were.

"It was probably a bit fierier five or six years ago when we didn't really know each other," he said.

"We know each other a bit better now. I think we try to stay away from each other a bit more.

"It'll always be confrontational if we come up against one another but he will probably run at Billy [Burns] and I'll probably run at Jack [Carty], that's the way it goes."

When asked if he knew Aki's weaknesses and vice versa, McCloskey added: "I'd like to think so and I'm sure he'd like to think so as well but we're probably bluffing."

