Siya Kolisi has been South Africa captain since 2018

South African Rugby says it is "too early" to ascertain if captain Siya Kolisi will be fit for the Springboks' World Cup defence after undergoing knee surgery.

Kolisi partially tore the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship on 22 April.

He had surgery on Friday and said on Instagram external-link "the hard work starts now".

SA Rugby said it would "monitor" Kolisi's rehabilitation.

The Rugby World Cup takes place in France from 8 September to 28 October, four years after Kolisi led South Africa to the 2019 title in Japan.

Springboks team doctor Jerome Mampane said it was "too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi may be able to return to play".

"We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know that he will do everything possible to return to play as soon as possible," said head coach Jacques Nienaber.

Kolisi will join French Top 14 club Racing 92 on a multi-year deal after the World Cup in October.