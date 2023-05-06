Close menu

Premiership: Bristol 36-21 Gloucester - Five-try Bears miss out on top eight

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments18

Winger Semi Radradra scored two tries on his final appearance for Bristol before leaving this summer
Winger Semi Radradra scored two tries in his final appearance for Bristol before leaving this summer
Gallagher Premiership: Bristol v Gloucester
Bristol(17) 36
Tries: Naulago, Thacker, Bradbury, Radradra 2 Pen: MacGinty Cons: MacGinty 4
Gloucester(7) 21
Tries: Thorley, May, Penalty Cons: Hastings, Twelvetrees

Bristol beat Gloucester 36-21 in the West Country derby but fell short of a place in next season's Champions Cup.

Siva Naulago and Harry Thacker scored early for the Bears, with Ollie Thorley crossing for Gloucester.

Magnus Bradbury and a brace from Semi Radradra gave Bristol the win but Jonny May's score and a late penalty try crucially closed the gap.

Bath's win over Saracens means they move above Bristol into eighth in the Premiership on points difference.

Bristol end the season in ninth, level on league points with Bath but below them because of a nine-point deficit in points difference, and are confined to play in the Challenge Cup next season for the second consecutive campaign.

The Bears dominated possession during the opening 10 minutes, twice reaching Gloucester's 22 but seeing the ball turned over before finally getting on the scoresheet.

With Gloucester penalised at the scrum, it gifted Bristol the chance to kick to their five-metre line and from the line-out Thacker spun free of the maul before Naulago jumped over the line on the blindside.

Thacker crossed for his own try a few minutes later on his 100th appearance for the club, as another Gloucester penalty allowed Bristol to kick to the corner. The resulting driving maul was more straightforward with the hooker diving over from the back for his 11th try of the campaign.

Gloucester eventually retaliated with their first real attack in a sleek passage with the ball worked out wide as the Bristol defence was pulled in, allowing Thorley to run over unopposed in the corner.

An AJ MacGinty penalty gave the hosts a 10-point lead at the break and the Bristol deluge continued. Bradbury was next to cross from close range before winger Radradra - one of six players in Bristol's starting 15 playing their final game for the club - added the vital bonus point, bouldering over Adam Hastings under the posts.

Yet against the run of play, Bristol lost the ball deep in the opposition half and Gloucester quickly counter-attacked, setting off May to run clear and score.

A second try from Radradra with four minutes to go seemed to briefly put Bristol narrowly in the driving seat in the table over their neighbours.

Yet with Bath continuing to score at the Recreation Ground and the clock in red at Ashton Gate, Gloucester were the ones pushing for a score. Star full-back Charles Piutau was then yellow carded for a deliberate intercept and sent to see out his final few minutes in a Bristol shirt from the sin-bin, and the Cherry and Whites were given a penalty try.

Having started 2023 in the top four, this was Gloucester's sixth straight loss and means that they end the campaign second from bottom and without a win on the road since 21 October.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I'm really pleased, we played some really good rugby. Ultimately, we knew that it was going to be an uphill battle but the main thing was get the win and do what we can.

"We got five points but it was always going to be hard when they're [Bath] playing a Saracens third team. But that doesn't take away from the performance today, finishing on a win - that's good.

"Ideally we'd like to be there [in the Champions Cup] but we've established ourselves in the Premiership. There's huge change, a lot of guys leaving - the salary cap change had a big impact on us in that sense - we've got to rebuild.

"I'm excited for the team we're building the year after and the team we've got now, we've got some really good young talent and we'll grow them and build them. Then we'll just keep going on our journey."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said:

"In the first half it was the story of the last five or six weeks, lots of line breaks and not enough tries. We probably need to take three of those line breaks and then the second half is a good even game.

"There was some good stuff from us in attack, we have been building it all season, but it has been too little too late. You have got to finish your chances as well and that is something we will address in the off-season.

"Our set-piece has dropped off towards the end of the season and that is something we are going to have to look at. Maybe we have been spending too much time on attack in training."

Bristol: Piutau, Naulago, Radradra, Williams, Lloyd, MacGinty, Randall; Y. Thomas, Thacker, Sinckler, Batley, Vui, Luatua (c), Jeffries, Harding.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Lahiff, Bradbury, Heenan, Uren, Bedlow, O'Conor.

Sin-bin: Charles Piutau (80+3 mins)

Gloucester: Carreras, May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Hastings, Varney; Vivas, McGuigan, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Clement, Ludlow (c), Morgan.

Replacements: Blake, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Thomas, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Hearle.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Comment posted by James H, today at 19:30

    With the salary cap,English sides will struggle to compete against top French teams in the Champ Cup next season.The Challenge with less successful (lower budget?) Fr sides offers the only realistic chance of Euro silver to an English team next year.As a Bris fan I am very disappointed and (through gritted teeth) wish Bath good luck in the Champ Cup but believe they will fall at the first hurdle.

  • Comment posted by Itsnotrocketscience, today at 19:06

    We coach our U16s to win with humility and lose with grace, it is a competitive sport. Pathway players also need game experience, they are the future. Unlucky to lose in the final minutes but performance over the whole season must be taken into account.

  • Comment posted by Peter D, today at 18:50

    The only recognisable name on the Sarries side was “Vunipola” but that wasn’t Mako or Billy playing at fly half. Bristol butchered some try scoring opportunities plus were forced to go for more points after 80 minutes when they could have kicked to touch, as Bath piled on points against Sarries 3rd XV. It’s a joke and it has significant financial consequences, but I guarantee nothing will be done.

    • Reply posted by AlexMacG, today at 18:55

      AlexMacG replied:
      Saracens earned the right to rest players by tipping the table with points to spare. Nothing wrong with it, considering how many injuries they have in the main squad.

  • Comment posted by Silverback , today at 18:40

    As a Bears fan it is hugely disappointing. Sarries played a 3rd string at best but they weren’t in breach of the rules and they put up a decent scrap, bar the gift at the end. Bristol played a decent game against Gloucester but somehow you could see Bath getting the 8th spot despite our the bonus point win. Bristol have been serial underachievers under Pat Lam after an encouraging start.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 18:44

      Joe replied:
      Not helped by our pen try at the end that shouldn’t have been
      Bristol have been completely shafted and we will now probably get hate for it despite playing no part in doing so

  • Comment posted by Ray Purchase, today at 18:38

    Condolences to Bristol cheated out of a top 8 slot by Saracens who yet again fielding a second XV against Bath. Makes a mockery of the league. They should have a huge fine and points deduction.

    • Reply posted by saint dave, today at 18:40

      saint dave replied:
      No, you should have have won more games

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:27

    As a Gloucester fan I think we were very lucky with some of those decisions in the second half and that definitely wasn’t a penalty try at the end. Bristol have been completely shafted by higher powers!

    • Reply posted by stevemerrett, today at 18:40

      stevemerrett replied:
      Scivington shold go, he is way out of his depth as a Premier Head Coach. If there was no relegation from the Prem. and how bad Newcastle have been this season we would have gone down to the Championship

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured