Premiership: Bristol 36-21 Gloucester Rugby: Five-try Bears miss out on top eight
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership: Bristol v Gloucester
|Bristol: (17) 36
|Tries: Naulago, Thacker, Bradbury, Radradra 2 Pen: MacGinty Cons: MacGinty 4
|Gloucester: (7) 21
|Tries: Thorley, May, Penalty Cons: Hastings, Twelvetrees
Bristol beat Gloucester 36-21 in the West Country derby but fell short of a place in next season's Champions Cup.
Siva Naulago and Harry Thacker scored early for the Bears, with Ollie Thorley crossing for Gloucester.
Magnus Bradbury and a brace from Semi Radradra gave Bristol the win but Jonny May's score and a late penalty try crucially closed the gap.
Bath's win over Saracens means they move above Bristol into eighth in the Premiership on points difference.
More to follow.
Bristol: Piutau, Naulago, Radradra, Williams, Lloyd, MacGinty, Randall; Y. Thomas, Thacker, Sinckler, Batley, Vui, Luatua (c), Jeffries, Harding.
Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Lahiff, Bradbury, Heenan, Uren, Bedlow, O'Conor.
Sin bin: Charles Piutau (80+3 mins)
Gloucester: Carreras, May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Hastings, Varney; Vivas, McGuigan, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Clement, Ludlow (c), Morgan.
Replacements: Blake, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Thomas, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Hearle.
Referee: Wayne Barnes
