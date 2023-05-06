Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Winger Semi Radradra scored two tries on his final appearance for Bristol before leaving this summer

Gallagher Premiership: Bristol v Gloucester Bristol: (17) 36 Tries: Naulago, Thacker, Bradbury, Radradra 2 Pen: MacGinty Cons: MacGinty 4 Gloucester : (7) 21 Tries: Thorley, May, Penalty Cons: Hastings, Twelvetrees

Bristol beat Gloucester 36-21 in the West Country derby but fell short of a place in next season's Champions Cup.

Siva Naulago and Harry Thacker scored early for the Bears, with Ollie Thorley crossing for Gloucester.

Magnus Bradbury and a brace from Semi Radradra gave Bristol the win but Jonny May's score and a late penalty try crucially closed the gap.

Bath's win over Saracens means they move above Bristol into eighth in the Premiership on points difference.

Bristol: Piutau, Naulago, Radradra, Williams, Lloyd, MacGinty, Randall; Y. Thomas, Thacker, Sinckler, Batley, Vui, Luatua (c), Jeffries, Harding.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Lahiff, Bradbury, Heenan, Uren, Bedlow, O'Conor.

Sin bin: Charles Piutau (80+3 mins)

Gloucester: Carreras, May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Hastings, Varney; Vivas, McGuigan, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Clement, Ludlow (c), Morgan.

Replacements: Blake, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Thomas, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Hearle.

Referee: Wayne Barnes