Bath hooker Tom Dunn took his tally to 12 tries in the Premiership this season

Gallagher Premiership Bath (21) 61 Tries: Reid, Dunn 3, Obano 2, Cloete, Bailey, Lawrence Cons: Spencer 7, Bailey Saracens (24) 29 Tries: Segun, Hartley 2, Lewis, Vunipola Cons: Vunipola 2

Bath qualified for the European Champions Cup courtesy of a thumping victory over leaders Saracens on the final day of the Premiership campaign.

Tom Dunn scored a hat-trick at The Rec as the hosts ran in nine tries to lift the Blue, Black and Whites up to eighth place on points difference.

A much-changed Sarries side led 24-21 after a see-saw first half but Bath crossed six times after the restart.

Ollie Lawrence's late score meant Bath pipped Bristol Bears by nine points.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Ojomoh, McConnochie; Bailey, Spencer (capt); Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Van Velze, Hill, Cloete, Reid.

Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Rae, Attwood, Bayliss, Green, Francis, Joseph.

Saracens: Daly (co-capt); Segun, Hallett, Hartley, Harris; Vunipola, de Haas; Mawi, Lewis (co-capt), Judge, Wardell, Hunter-Hill, Michelow, Knight, Stonham.

Replacements: Adejimi, Hislop, Beaton, Pearce-Paul, Eke, Bracken, Morris, Elliott.

Sin-bin: Mawi (11)

Referee: Christophe Ridley.

Attendance: 14,509.