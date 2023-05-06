Close menu

Premiership: Bath 61-29 Saracens - hosts qualify for European Champions Cup

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Dunn scores a try for Bath against Saracens
Bath hooker Tom Dunn took his tally to 12 tries in the Premiership this season
Gallagher Premiership
Bath (21) 61
Tries: Reid, Dunn 3, Obano 2, Cloete, Bailey, Lawrence Cons: Spencer 7, Bailey
Saracens (24) 29
Tries: Segun, Hartley 2, Lewis, Vunipola Cons: Vunipola 2

Bath qualified for the European Champions Cup courtesy of a thumping victory over leaders Saracens on the final day of the Premiership campaign.

Tom Dunn scored a hat-trick at The Rec as the hosts ran in nine tries to lift the Blue, Black and Whites up to eighth place on points difference.

A much-changed Sarries side led 24-21 after a see-saw first half but Bath crossed six times after the restart.

Ollie Lawrence's late score meant Bath pipped Bristol Bears by nine points.

More to follow.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Ojomoh, McConnochie; Bailey, Spencer (capt); Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Van Velze, Hill, Cloete, Reid.

Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Rae, Attwood, Bayliss, Green, Francis, Joseph.

Saracens: Daly (co-capt); Segun, Hallett, Hartley, Harris; Vunipola, de Haas; Mawi, Lewis (co-capt), Judge, Wardell, Hunter-Hill, Michelow, Knight, Stonham.

Replacements: Adejimi, Hislop, Beaton, Pearce-Paul, Eke, Bracken, Morris, Elliott.

Sin-bin: Mawi (11)

Referee: Christophe Ridley.

Attendance: 14,509.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 18:28

    Quite surprised by all the hate towards Sarries for resting some players. They had a big enough points cushion that they could do that and still finish first. It would have been equally valid to field a strong team to spank Bath and have some momentum going into the semis. Fair play to Bath though for getting the job done.

  • Comment posted by Fubber, today at 18:26

    As a Bears fan….absolute ‘flaming’ joke.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 18:28

      Joe replied:
      As a Glos fan I agree, you guys have been shafted and that was never a pen try for us at the end

  • Comment posted by Jeff, today at 18:26

    Why all the moaning regarding exceeding the salary cap ? Any evidence? I suspect not. COYB

  • Comment posted by westham, today at 18:22

    Embarrassing

  • Comment posted by peterthepilchard, today at 18:17

    What a joke league when one team can field a second team thus gifting another team the final main european cup spot. No wonder two clubs have gone to the wall and more look likely to follow…and the lack of relegation just adds to supporter apathy.

    • Reply posted by TeamCam, today at 18:21

      TeamCam replied:
      Dry your eyes, sugar plum. You can only beat what's in front of you.

  • Comment posted by Zanna, today at 18:15

    💙🖤🤍

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:15

    Bath win but against a mystery side, not the Saracens we all know and love.

    • Reply posted by Robert Eve, today at 18:24

      Robert Eve replied:
      You may love them!

  • Comment posted by Ray Purchase, today at 18:15

    Will Saracens be fined and have a points deduction for fielding a weak team for the second time this season? Makes a mockery of the competition if the is no penalty. It distorts the outcome of the season for other teams. Utter disgrace - but no surprise from the serial offenders. Filth.

    • Reply posted by Semper Veritas, today at 18:17

      Semper Veritas replied:
      Saracens were winning at half time! But don't let facts get in the way of a good whinge.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 18:12

    Bath never gave up which has defined our season.

    Well played Sarries youngsters, a great game for sure, but Bath had more to play for.

    And what a day at the expense of a local rival or two... :)

    With players fit and the odd new signing and new coaching staff, the future is far less bleak. Well done Johann.

    • Reply posted by Fubber, today at 18:27

      Fubber replied:
      Joke. Bears deserved that spot.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:12

    The battle of the salary cap breachers!

    • Reply posted by John, today at 18:19

      John replied:
      Leicester ?

  • Comment posted by BTS, today at 18:11

    Questionable towards the integrity of the league to rest your whole squad. Very questionable to do that odd kick in a risky area with nothing to play for while the clock is in the red.

    Extremely questionable to be found guilty of salary cap breaches, maintain your entire squad yet somehow suddenly not be breaching those rules.

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 18:21

      Blimmer replied:
      Not questionable at all. Sarries came out top in the league. Trouble is these leagues nowadays are strung out and they aren't over till after the playoffs. So they can afford to rest a few players. I would prefer to see he who wins the league outright rewarded. Thats not questionable . Is it? As for the rules I doubt they were breached, you really think they'd dare do it twice?

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 18:10

    Early bath for Bristol.

  • Comment posted by hutcho16, today at 18:10

    It’s not fair on the other teams when Saracens field such a weak team

    • Reply posted by TeamCam, today at 18:20

      TeamCam replied:
      So when they field a strong team it's not fair and you fine and relegate them, now you're complaining about the weakness of their team?! This isn't porridge and you're not Goldilocks...

  • Comment posted by ant, today at 18:09

    Integrity of the league is flawed if Saracens finish with a load of reserves to let Bath finish 8th.

    • Reply posted by Semper Veritas, today at 18:11

      Semper Veritas replied:
      You mean the team that were leading Bath at half time? Couldn't have been that bad then could they?

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:09

    They only just got in the top 8 despite being miles over the cap?!

    • Reply posted by Sufice2say, today at 18:31

      Sufice2say replied:
      Great to see such well researched facts in this comments page - so you work for Trump?

