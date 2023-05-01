Exeter retained the Allianz Cup - the second piece of silverware they have won in three seasons of existence

Exeter boss Susie Appleby has praised her young players after they retained the Allianz Cup.

The Chiefs beat Saracens 29-19 at Sandy Park as they aim for a league and cup double in their third season.

With Six Nations games taking place, Exeter's squad was made up with a large number of development players.

"We're building, we're growing and that's what we set out to do three years ago in season three," Appleby told BBC Radio Devon.

"The biggest thing about winning a cup is can you go and win it next year, and we've just done that.

"Last year was so special because it was our first bit of silverware, so every cup you win is amazing, but I can't even tell you how proud I am.

"Those young players, coupled up with some of the experience that we were able to put on there is just brilliant."

With four games to go, Exeter are a point clear at the top of the Premier 15s table.

They were beaten by Saracens in last season's final - the first in their history - and Appleby says they are aiming to go one better in 2023.

"We've got some massive games, three out of our remaining four games are top-of-the-table clashes, but we want to play big games," she added.

"We're sitting at the top, so we're in the firing line. But we're going to put performances out there that merit where we are in the table and then we'll see if we're in another final. I hope so."