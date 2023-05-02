Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

McWilliams was appointed Ireland head coach in December 2021

The IRFU has said it is "in discussion" with Ireland women's head coach Greg McWilliams following the team's disappointing Six Nations campaign.

The governing body issued a statement after media reports suggested McWilliams was going to step down from the role.

"The IRFU can confirm that it is in discussion with Greg McWilliams and, until these discussions are concluded, no further comment will be made," the IRFU said.

Ireland's 36-10 defeat by Scotland on Saturday saw them finish bottom of the Six Nations, with no points after losing all five matches.

They registered 25 points and conceded 192 during their five matches in what was a poor campaign for McWilliams and his players.

McWilliams was head coach of Major League Rugby side Rugby United New York before being appointed by Ireland in 2021.

This is his second spell with the Ireland women's team, having been assistant to Philip Doyle from 2009 to 2014.