United Rugby Championship play-off: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 5 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live match commentary and text updates on the BBC Sport website

Ulster coach Dan McFarland says his team will have a plan in place to deal with Connacht fly-half Jack Carty in Friday night's URC play-off.

McFarland's team host their derby rivals at Kingspan Stadium with a spot in the semi-finals at stake.

"Jack's evolved himself into a player who orchestrates that team around the park extremely well," he said.

"We'll be expecting more of the same and will have a plan in place to deal with that."

He added: "I've got a lot of admiration for the way Jack Carty has gone about his business in his career."

The winners of the Belfast contest will play either Stormers or Bulls in the last four.

Connacht finished five places behind Ulster in seventh but they are team in form having won six of the last seven URC matches.

"The games against Connacht are always competitive - we're not looking any further forward than trying to win a massive interprovincial derby and play-off game at home," added McFarland.

"They've had a real resurgence this year and they'll come hungry. It's always do or die in the play-offs and we expect an extremely physical and aggressive Connacht side coming to play against us.

"Momentum is a funny thing in sport and they're recent form is a testament to the work Andy Friend and Pete Wilkins have done with the squad and group of players.

"They're extremely tenacious around the breakdowns and contact area - they're in your face the whole time and live on the offside line, trying to disrupt your breakdowns but they've also got a great counter-attack and turnover game. They also manage to field very well."