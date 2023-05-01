Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The pitch at Kingspan Stadium may be switched from grass to an artificial surface

Ulster have submitted a planning application for a potential 3G pitch at their Kingspan Stadium home.

The moves follows extensive research and exploratory work, according to Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie.

"We want the pitch to be a world-class playing surface for the professional and domestic games that Ulster hosts across the season," he said.

"We will continue to investigate the options available to us, which will have player safety at the forefront."

Ulster's home game against La Rochelle in December was moved to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin because of a frozen pitch.

"Ulster Rugby has submitted a planning application to Belfast City Council for a potential 3G pitch at Kingspan Stadium," added Petrie.

"In line with our ambitions for the game at all levels, we continue to explore how best to manage and develop the pitch to ensure it is safe and suitable for all fixtures.

"Ulster Rugby will update supporters when a decision on the pitch has been agreed by the club."