Champions Cup: La Rochelle 47-28 Exeter Chiefs - holders power into final

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Slade shows his disappointment as Exeter go out out of the Champions Cup
Exeter enjoyed a superb run to the semi-finals but came up against an inspired La Rochelle
Heineken Champions Cup semi-final: La Rochelle v Exeter
La Rochelle: (26) 47
Tries: Rhule 2, Seuteni, Alldritt, Kerr-Barlow 2, Bourgarit Cons: Hastoy 6
Exeter Chiefs: (7) 28
Tries: S Simmonds, Iosefa-Scott, Woodburn, Yeandle Cons: J Simmonds 4

Exeter Chiefs' bid to reach the Champions Cup final was ended by a ruthless semi-final display by holders La Rochelle in Bordeaux.

Sam Simmonds gave Exeter an early lead but Raymond Rhule, UJ Seuteni, Gregory Aldritt and Tawera Kerr-Barlow gave the hosts a commanding 26-7 half-time lead.

Rhule and Kerr-Barlow both scored again and Pierre Bourgarit also went over as the hosts ran Exeter ragged.

Josh Iosefa-Scott, Olly Woodburn and Jack Yeandle replied for Exeter.

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle will face Leinster - the team they beat to lift the trophy last year - in the final in Dublin on 20 May.

Exeter undone by La Rochelle power

UJ Seuteni scores
UJ Seuteni scored one of his side's four tries in the first half

With so many Exeter players set to leave the club at the end of the season, their European Cup run was billed as the last dance for the team that lifted the trophy in 2020.

Number eight Simmonds, one of the standout stars from that triumph, gave Exeter the perfect start by bursting over from close range.

But the hosts, backed by a raucous crowd at a packed out Matmut Atlantique stadium, responded almost immediately. Left wing Rhule sped onto a deft kick into empty space, hacked on and dived over the line.

La Rochelle's giant pack took control of the game, dominating the scrum and the breakdown, and centre Sueteni's angled run through a gap in Exeter's defence put the hosts into the lead.

Olly Woodburn put his body on the line to hold up Gregory Alldritt's claim for a try, but Exeter's chances were dealt a huge blow when hooker Dan Frost was sent to the sin-bin for bringing down a maul.

With the Chiefs down to 14, France number eight Alldritt picked up the ball from the base of a scrum and waltzed over unopposed on the blind-side and then Tawera Kerr-Barlow finished off a superb team move to notch the hosts' fourth try just before the interval.

La Rochelle show class in carnival atmosphere

Raymond Rhule scores his second try
Rhule scored La Rochelle's fifth try early on in the second half

Exeter 's hopes of a second-half comeback did not last long as Antoine Hastoy's cross-field kick found Rhule in space and the wing dived over for his second try.

Hooker Bourgarit was next to touch down following a line-out maul as the hosts clinched their place in the final for a third straight year with almost 40 minutes remaining.

With the crowd - dominated by La Rochelle fans - creating a carnival atmosphere, the French side showed all their attacking flair with a superb sixth try.

Player of the match Seuteni produced a no-look 30-yard pass to kick-start a flowing move that ended with scrum-half Kerr-Barlow powering over for his second try.

To their credit, Exeter did not totally collapse and scored three tries to give their fans something to cheer, but the brilliance of La Rochelle's display sets up a dream final against a Leinster side many have seen as favourites for the title all season.

'We should not have had that yellow card'

Exeter captain Jack Nowell, who will join La Rochelle next season, talking to BT Sport: "They are an unbelievable team, it was tough to come here but we have no excuses. We should not have had that yellow card. We have to work on our discipline.

"We have been through so much together and want to finish on a high and put some smiles on a few faces."

Line-ups

La Rochelle: Dulin; Leyds, Seuteni, Favre, Rhule; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Sazy, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Sclavi, Colombe Reazel, Lavault, Boudehent, Bourdeau, Berjon, Thomas.

Exeter: Wyatt; Nowell (capt), Slade, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Becconsall; Sio, Frost, Street, Kirsten, Gray, Vermeulen, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Abuladze, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Ewers, Townsend, Skinner, Hogg

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:44

    Right so it's Ireland v La Rochelle in final then *

    Just waiting for Pavlov's dog to appear*

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 17:40

    Exeter had no chance! That they stuck in there is credit to them. TBH only Irish and French teams should be in the Champions Cup and all the rest in the Challenge Cup. Sorry but it’s true.

    • Reply posted by JimH, today at 17:44

      JimH replied:
      Leinster and some French teams….

  • Comment posted by SCJ, today at 17:39

    Best two sides in the competition in the final. Looking forward to it.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 17:37

    Very predictable outcome. Should be a good final.

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 17:37

    That’s Exeter consigned to mediocrity for the next decade. Won’t compete in Europe for a long long time. Most that team gone next year and that’s the best of it???

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:35

    The only team capable of toppling Leinster I believe. Providing they can get their best players on the pitch? Listened to ROG on BT (or tried to), did anybody make any sense of what he said?

    • Reply posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 17:39

      wordsofwisdom replied:
      Toulouse were capable on their day but it wasn't their day. Leinster v Toulouse would have been a tougher final.

  • Comment posted by Dias Naomh Aindrea, today at 17:33

    Scottish, Irish and French teams in the European finals. Just what you would expect.

    • Reply posted by Pundit, today at 17:41

      Pundit replied:
      Irish and French certainly.

  • Comment posted by Woodhall, today at 17:32

    The problem with English rugby is simply a clubs good players disappear on international duty for half the seasons games. Clubs cannot attract enough fans through the turnstiles to watch a second eleven. BT were the main tv outlet yet obviously prefers to spend its money on football. England rugby will now suffer as their best players will be playing abroad and wont be eligible. Well done RFU.

    • Reply posted by JimH, today at 17:40

      JimH replied:
      Really? And Leinster play all their international players when they’re available? Of course not.
      As a season ticket holder at a premiership club I have no issue with games during international periods. It means you have to develop depth in your squad, bring on talent, blood youngsters. Helps stop the kind of situation you see in the ‘other premiership’.

  • Comment posted by CopytheTop14, today at 17:25

    My username has said it all for the past four years. If the English game wants to contest it needs to carbon copy the Top 14 and ProD2 set up in its funding, club control and management OR make the practise that Sarac & Liec were doing legal for every club. They showed a solution, were foolishly punished for it. Why not let other clubs do what they were doing to keep & sign big players & contest.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 17:28

      Andrew replied:
      Great idea if you want more English clubs to go bankrupt

  • Comment posted by AJMole123, today at 17:19

    Makes me feel even more frustrated that Glos put up such a fight against La Rochelle and played so poorly the rest of the year!

    Good luck against Ireland in the final

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:21

      JimmyC replied:
      Hi. It’s Leinster. Surely you remember, glos played them twice!

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 17:16

    I'd like to congratulate Leinster on their cup final victory.

    • Reply posted by limirl, today at 17:47

      limirl replied:
      That's what they said last year

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 17:15

    Ireland will hammer La Rochelle

    • Reply posted by sportymark, today at 17:23

      sportymark replied:
      1st, I doubt it. It should be close either way. 2nd, it seems to don't think the likes of Hansen, Aki, O'Mahoney, Tadgh Beirne, McCloskey, Murray, Herring, Henderson, Bealham etc contributed to Ireland?

  • Comment posted by TeeJay, today at 17:14

    Exeter fan here.....honestly think the scoreline flattered us....boys against men!
    Well played La Rochelle, best of luck at the Aviva.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:14

    The final will be a cracker, if Leinster win then it will be very well deserved. Fully expect La Rochelle to do a number on them…!!!

    Ps venue privilege is earned through seeding

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:36

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Won't be well deserved. The EPR are biased towards Iorland in many of its decisions, and the Irosh set up treats its hardly-competitive league with distain most of the time to give them to increase their chances in the Euro Cup. Something neither English or French teams can do because of their competitive league.

  • Comment posted by The Right Honourable Sir, today at 17:13

    Brian Moore, English Legend, was always slagging off the French at every slightest opportunity. Hope it bites back!

    • Reply posted by Mark Myword, today at 17:23

      Mark Myword replied:
      Move on mate! when did Brian Moore last stag off the French - 2003!!

  • Comment posted by dtm, today at 17:11

    La Rochelle worthy winners, good luck to all departing Chiefs, safe travels. In reality, a huge gap with the respective teams, regrettably Gallagher Premiership is big time over hyped, at best average, when compared to Europe/Ireland. Warriors to beat Toulon in Dublin, 👍

    • Reply posted by Nick Auger , today at 17:43

      Nick Auger replied:
      It certainly is now! It hasn't always been. 5 years ago it was certainly comparable to all but the Irish teams of the URC, and better than the top14 before they worked out the best way to run it!

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 17:11

    La Rochelle look strong and if they could beat Leinster up front like last year they have a great chance.
    My worry is the amount of Homer refs we have seen in the knock out stages will be the deciding factor rather than the players. hope I am wrong but just about every contentious call has gone the way of the home side and no away side has won in the knockouts.

  • Comment posted by swplayer, today at 17:09

    English clubs will struggle to compete against French clubs that can spend £8.6m on salaries.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:15

      JimmyC replied:
      And why is that? Simple, English game isn’t generating enough income. Sort that problem

      Besides, plenty of recent English winners

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 17:08

    It’ll be a long time before an English side reaches the final again unless there’s a re structure of the English set up
    Comments are right about where the semi finals are played , if you get that far in the competition the semi should be held on a neutral ground not one in your own back yard et al Dublin !

    • Reply posted by Mr Burrows, today at 17:11

      Mr Burrows replied:
      I agree, you don't continue on a nonsensical path if new information comes to light that makes a previous plan obsolete.

  • Comment posted by Mr Burrows, today at 17:04

    Good for them but Leinster will trash them at home.

    Mon the Leinsterers.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:10

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Like they trashed them last year…!!! 😂

