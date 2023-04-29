Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results 29-30 April, 2023
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
Admiral Men's National leagues
Division 2 East
Blackwood 17 - 62 Abergavenny
Cwmbran 24 - 17 Caerleon
Newport HSOB 15 - 30 Caldicot
Oakdale 10 - 25 Ynysddu
Pill Harriers 0 - 65 Talywain
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi 20 - 0 Llantrisant
Abercynon 71 - 12 Taffs Well
Aberdare 20 - 0 Cowbridge
Cilfynydd 20 - 0 Gilfach Goch
Llantwit Fardre 26 - 22 Llanishen
Treharris 24 - 29 Caerphilly
Division 2 North
Bangor 22 - 27 Abergele
Welshpool 48 - 12 Rhyl & District
Wrexham 17 - 27 Mold
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 24 - 22 Porthcawl
Builth Wells 45 - 12 Bridgend Sports
Pyle P - P Pencoed
Resolven P - P Maesteg Celtic
Ystradgynlais 20 - 0 Heol y Cyw
Division 2 West
Burry Port 26 - 24 Loughor
Fishguard 35 - 36 Kidwelly
Milford Haven P - P Mumbles
Nantgaredig 20 - 0 Pontyberem
Pontarddulais 26 - 18 Tenby United
Tycroes 25 - 31 Carmarthen Athletic
Division 3 East
Abertillery B G 20 - 0 Llanhilleth
Abertysswg 15 - 55 Garndiffaith
Blaina 14 - 24 Machen
Usk 31 - 0 Tredegar Ironsides
Division 3 East Central
Cardiff Quins 24 - 3 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Llanharan 42 - 31 Fairwater
Pentyrch 47 - 20 Canton
St Albans 22 - 27 Pontyclun
Tylorstown 12 - 39 Penarth
Division 3 North East
Bala II 28 - 22 Machynlleth
Bro Gwernant P - P Dinbych II
COBRA II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Llanidloes 0 - 20 Flint
Division 3 North West
Bethesda II 14 - 33 Bro Ffestiniog
Llangefni II 20 - 40 Porthmadog
Division 3 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars 20 - 0 Cwmgors
Abercrave 47 - 0 Cwmafan
Bryncoch 34 - 12 Nantymoel
Cwmllynfell 0 - 20 Swansea Uplands
Taibach 14 - 47 Tonmawr
Vardre P - P Baglan
Division 3 West A
Haverfordwest 31 - 12 St Davids
Lampeter Town 20 - 0 Llanybydder
Neyland 13 - 36 Cardigan
Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 33 Aberaeron
St Clears 89 - 0 Llangwm
Tregaron 0 - 20 Laugharne
Division 3 West B
Amman United 20 - 0 Llandeilo
Llandybie 41 - 24 Betws
Tumble 20 - 0 Bynea
Furnace United 8 - 35 Penygroes
New Dock Stars 15 - 35 Trimsaran
Division 4 East
Whitehead 38 - 26 St Julians HSOB
Blackwood Stars 18 - 22 Bedwellty
Fleur De Lys 30 - 29 Nantyglo
New Panteg 0 - 20 Chepstow
New Tredegar 0 - 20 Newport Saracens
Division 4 East Central
Caerau Ely 38 - 49 Llantwit Major
Cefn Coed P - P Gwernyfed
Llandaff 22 - 3 Llandaff North
Old Penarthians 17 - 57 Tonyrefail
Ynysowen 13 - 27 Treherbert
Division 4 West Central
Briton Ferry 20 - 0 Penlan
Cefn Cribwr 20 - 0 Pontrhydyfen
Crynant 24 - 10 Glais
Glyncorrwg 0 - 20 Bryncethin
Maesteg 20 - 0 Alltwen
Division 5 East
Pontllanfraith 12 - 53 Crumlin
Division 5 East Central
Hirwaun 0 - 20 Ferndale
Ogmore Vale 33 - 17 Llandrindod Wells
Sully Sports 0 - 20 Cardiff Internationals
Tref y Clawdd 0 - 5 Brackla
Whitchurch P - P Pontycymmer
Division 5 West Central
Fall Bay 14 - 36 Cwmtwrch
Pantyffynnon 7 - 69 Pontyates
Penybanc 17 - 46 Pontardawe
Rhigos P - P Cwmgwrach
South Gower 34 - 6 Banwen
Tonna 50 - 11 Seven Sisters
Division 6 East
Magor 38 - 17 Cwmcarn United
West Mon 5 - 59 Forgeside