Close menu

Women's Six Nations 2023: England reflect on Twickenham 'pinch-yourself moment'

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments71

Before England had even won the Women's Six Nations Grand Slam with victory against France on Saturday, there was something special in the Twickenham air.

The beaming faces of women and girls conveyed a collective 'we did it' - joy at the Red Roses finally getting what they deserve.

England's Rugby Football Union took a chance on a first standalone fixture for the women's side at Twickenham and fans duly delivered.

In total, 58,498 turned up to set a new record for a women's game, surpassing the attendance of 42,579 for the 2022 World Cup final at New Zealand's Eden Park.

All week former players had expressed surprise that the game had reached such heights so soon, but none of them were in any doubt of the fact that the quality of the rugby merited such a crowd.

The day was tailored to a new rugby audience, with a funfair set up outside and the Sugababes booked for half-time.

Fans packed the streets as they streamed from the station to the stadium in the sunshine - a sight never before seen in Twickenham for a women's game.

England captain Marlie Packer celebrated being the main attraction, having played before or after men's games at Twickenham in the past.

"We weren't no curtain-raiser, it was all about us," Packer said.

"The whole day has been a pinch-yourself moment. Playing in front of the crowd in the World Cup final was special, but this was a whole other level."

After a nervy start, the quality rugby that had been promised arrived.

Abby Dow showed that she can perform on any stage as she steamed down the wing for England's opening try after early France pressure, prompting a reaction from the crowd that shook Twickenham's seats.

England stormed to a 33-0 lead, but in the end were grateful for a 38-33 victory after France's second-half fightback.

That the Red Roses have claimed a fifth Six Nations title in a row is of course significant, especially so after they were on the wrong side of the scoreline in the World Cup final less than six months ago.

But, as it so often has been in the past year, women's sport was the biggest winner in West London.

The RFU's aim of selling out Twickenham for the 2025 World Cup final looks more than realistic given the hordes that turned out.

"I want to sell out Twickenham," Packer said.

"I believe we can do it and I believe we can do it before 2025 and that World Cup final."

Marlie Packer takes a selfie with a fan and the Women's Six Nations trophy
As they do at every game, England players stayed on the pitch after their victory to meet fans

The England captain was realistic, though.

More one-sided affairs against Scotland and Italy attracted crowds of 10,053 and 12,947 in Newcastle and Northampton respectively.

The RFU started taking the Red Roses on the road in 2018 to grow the fan-base and Packer wants that approach to continue.

"They've all now come to Twickenham," Packer said of the support across the country.

"Some games you're going to have more interest than other games, the same as the men.

"Let's get us in stadiums where we're going to be near enough sold out every time. Yes it would be great to play at Twickenham every time and that will come in time but we need to keep building the fan-base.

"The product is down to us players, the product we put on the pitch that will make people want to come back and watch.

"I think 58,000 people will want to come back and watch after today."

It can be easy to focus on the challenges facing women's rugby, with big scorelines between England, France and everyone else often being discussed.

Before Saturday's victory, England's smallest win in this year's tournament was by 48 points.

The contrast between Ireland men's stunning Grand Slam and the sexism allegations denied by the Irish Rugby Football Union during the women's tournament is stark too.

But it can be equally easy to forget that the men's tournament did not run entirely smoothly either.

A financial crisis almost derailed Wales' match against England and existential questions were raised by Freddie Steward's red card.

In a season when financial struggles caused two Premiership clubs to fold, the revenue surely brought in by the Red Roses' Twickenham crowd offers hope for the future.

Many have said women's rugby can be the sport's biggest source of growth. The very different crowd filing in on Saturday backed that theory.

The number of those following at home has grown too. More than 10 million had watched the 2023 tournament on television across the first four rounds and organisers expected this to spike for the final day.

England head coach Simon Middleton has been there throughout the accelerated period of growth.

He oversaw the Red Roses' transition to full-time contracts, helped them to the top of the world rankings and now has six Women's Six Nation titles, including five Grand Slams, to his name.

Understandably, Middleton said he is "incredibly proud".

"My first game was two or three thousand fans," he recalled. "We had to fight for grounds to play at. This has to be the benchmark now.

"You think about some of the first games we were playing to where we are now. It's pretty exceptional."

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 23:26

    It's just not a 'competition' really. Not worth watching, we're all just being conned out of our money. Including the money the BBC paid for the coverage using our license fee.

  • Comment posted by Macca D, today at 23:25

    Yawn

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 23:15

    One thing that struck me was that since the Eng team went professional the backs have beefed up physically loads. Is that the direction we want the game to go?

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 23:02

    Wonder how much you could squeeze in at £5 £10 a ticket!

    • Reply posted by cyberewok, today at 23:10

      cyberewok replied:
      Tickets started from £15 for adults. And despite the low price, you still had to be bothered to turn up.

  • Comment posted by CleverHound, today at 22:54

    Well done, but just play England v France, There are no other teams in the race. Never have been. A succession of thrashings followed by a one-off between the only two teams in it. A delusion of a Six Nations. There are only two.

    • Reply posted by CleverHound, today at 22:56

      CleverHound replied:
      Be honest, just call it the "Two Nations" and move on. Nothing to see here beyond this one encounter. Sad but true.

  • Comment posted by oicsreallydontexist, today at 22:50

    Comments about the lack of comments. Because the female England Rugby fans don't feel the need to come on BBC threads and pontificate and show how much they know (usually don't know) about rugby. Terrific spectacle and the game will grow and grow where the means game will go backwards

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 22:52

      paul replied:
      Means game 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by bonesy, today at 22:44

    Who actually cares about women’s sport apart from women, especially as pundits, you have no idea about the men’s game be it rugby or football, absolutely clueless

    • Reply posted by James2020, today at 22:48

      James2020 replied:
      Oh dear another man got an inferiority complex.....

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:43

    Middleton, Deacon & Bemond - great shift. The team you have put together are great athletes and play with a splendid team ethos. Let's hope your successor can bild on all you have put into the foundations.
    Enjoy your beers tonight.

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 23:03

      overthehill replied:
      Athletes! Most of fowards need to lose at least a stone..

  • Comment posted by ModsFavourite, today at 22:41

    I thought we just had this article & HYS. Anyhoo, once again well done England on the record attendance. I'm guessing the game was fun as well.

    • Reply posted by Moogwin, today at 23:05

      Moogwin replied:
      30 year twickenham debenture holder here. I’d rather watch the women’s game!

  • Comment posted by WSL is c r a p, today at 22:40

    Women`s sport..awful

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:44

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      so sad.... go back to the fridge and pour yoursel another beer to drink on your own.

  • Comment posted by Henry Diablo, today at 22:36

    13 comments in 4 hours on here. Apologies but the Ladies game is at about the same level as the Men's 10th division (which will never be seen on the telly)

    • Reply posted by oicsreallydontexist, today at 22:51

      oicsreallydontexist replied:
      Because the women don't feel the need to come on here and pontificate like you and your ilk?

  • Comment posted by armygrad, today at 22:35

    Only 13 comments says it all

    • Reply posted by Henry Diablo, today at 22:38

      Henry Diablo replied:
      Apologies. You beat me to it.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 22:26

    who is up for a scrum?

    thumbs up - you fancy joining

    thumbs down - you smell

  • Comment posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 21:35

    Fair play to England for winning and owning the 6 Nation's, but it's ridiculous to compare the attendance, with free and very cheap tickets, to the men's team.

    It's basics economics

    • Reply posted by halfsoldier, today at 22:35

      halfsoldier replied:
      After that match today, I’d pay full whack.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 21:20

    I have to admit, I am enjoying watching womens rugby more than the men. They play a simple and affective game, which is very entertaiming to watch.

    Hats off to all the England team and coaches.

    And thanks to Mr Middleton for what he has done for this team!

    • Reply posted by User0546859077, today at 22:47

      User0546859077 replied:
      And they don't play in injury!!!!
      Something the men should take note on.

  • Comment posted by Girls Rugby Is Great, today at 19:17

    The crowd were wonderful, an entirely different demographic, families, from babies and young children to grand parents. All there to enjoy the game and not just to be seen to be there as part of the corporate party.

  • Comment posted by Girls Rugby Is Great, today at 19:13

    What an awesome day out. Great play from France and fully committed defence from England in the first 15 mins. A break out try to savour, showing what wingers with pace and power can achieve, set at 33pts @half time all seemed good! But France responded and kept England under pressure and the game alive. What a spectacle, what an advert and what a wonderful tournament, men could learn plenty.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 18:54

    It was a fantastic atmosphere. Apparently, affordable tickets. Enjoyable game. I wish the men got the same support. I mean support. Not a stadium full of corporates who couldn’t care less.

    • Reply posted by CleverHound, today at 23:00

      CleverHound replied:
      Of course they wre affordable. There was no quality.

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 18:31

    Terrific game of rugby to watch. No wonder the crowds are steadily increasing. Maybe the men's game could learn something from this.

    • Reply posted by Roughrider, today at 18:54

      Roughrider replied:
      Please explain how the men's game could be improved by learning something from the women's game! Free/lower price tickets perhaps? I'd vote for that😆

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport