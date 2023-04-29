Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster 41-22 Toulouse - Irish side power into final

Jack Conan scores
Jack Conan scored two tries in four first-half minutes as Leinster booked their place in the Heineken Champions Cup final
Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulouse
Leinster (27) 41
Tries: Conan 2, Sheehan, Van der Flier, Jenkins Cons: R Byrne 5 Pens: R Byrne 2
Toulouse (14) 22
Tries: Ahki, Meafou, Willis Con: Ramos Pen: Ramos

Leinster will return to their home venue at Aviva Stadium for the Heineken Champions Cup final thanks to a five-try victory over Toulouse in Dublin.

Jack Conan scored twice and Dan Sheehan also crossed in the first half as Leinster took control of the semi-final after trailing to Pita Ahki's try.

Emmanuel Meafou hit back for Toulouse but Josh van der Flier and Jason Jenkins added tries after the break.

Jack Willis scored a late consolation but Leinster were worthy winners.

The Irish province will face either Exeter or holders La Rochelle for the chance to win a fifth European title on 20 May.

Leinster overpower Top 14 side en route to another final

The two best sides in Europe would have been made for a fitting final, but for the second year running, they had to settle for meeting in a semi-final.

And for the second year running the Irish province showed their superiority, this time scoring one point more to rack up 41 points.

It did not go to plan initially for Leinster as Toulouse played with an early freedom which saw them move the ball wide and crash over through Akhi.

But then it was all Leinster.

Conan powered over from close range before throwing a casual dummy and strolling over the line four minutes later for his second.

Sheehan pounced on a loose pass for Leinster's third but Meafou's powerful finish kept the French side in the contest.

Van der Flier, on his return to the side after recovering from an ankle issue, crossed for the fourth from a driving maul and victory was sealed.

Jenkins fired over from close range for his first tournament try to add further gloss to the scoreline before England's Willis scored a late consolation with the clock in the red.

The Aviva's response to the full-time whistle felt somewhat subdued, which only emphasised Leinster's superiority in the one-sided contest.

Victory over either Exeter or La Rochelle, who they lost to in last year's final, will deliver a fifth European crown and move them level with Toulouse as the most successful side in the history of the competition.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Ngatai, O'Brien; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Ryan (c), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: McKee, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Baird, McGrath, H Byrne, Frawley.

Toulouse: Ramos; Cruz Mallia, Barassi, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri; Arnold, Meafou; Willis, Flament, Cros.

Replacements: Marchand, Neti, Ainu'u, Roumat, Elstadt, Placines, Graou, Retiere.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 17:40

    Not hearing much from the posters who are always saying that Leinster are a 1 man team, relying too much on sexton. Another solid performance from Ross today.

    • Reply posted by Fred Bloggs, today at 17:59

      Fred Bloggs replied:
      Agreed. After many years it's a
      breath of fresh air to see the Leinster/Ireland penalty kicker not taking up to 50% more time to kick the ball than the rules allow. Officials have been looking the other way for years.

  • Comment posted by Diogeues, today at 17:26

    Looks like Leinster are simply too strong for everyone else this year.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:50

      Justfacts replied:
      Like Ireland

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 17:29

    Nothing won yet, but finding good form. Final will be huge

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 18:18

      adam replied:
      Seems the BBC have written off the two teams in the second semi !

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:25

    Great game. Ruthless Leinster punished when they were against 14 men. James Ryan was my man of the match. Barnes refused well.

    • Reply posted by t o sullivan, today at 17:57

      t o sullivan replied:
      Ryan had a huge match as did sheehan and conan. Vdf porter and furlong very good also

  • Comment posted by Albert , today at 17:27

    Leinster are just too strong, a spitting image of the Irish test team. One more hard game to go for these players, before the world cup.

    • Reply posted by skim500, today at 17:49

      skim500 replied:
      Just the same for toulouse

  • Comment posted by Robinarabia, today at 17:18

    Good game. Leinster using home an advantage well against a quality Toulouse side. Gibson Park got the better of Du Pont today despite all the ADP hype. Leinster need to put the final away.

    • Reply posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 17:24

      Sanctimonius Progressive replied:
      One played 9 the other played 10 for most of the game.

  • Comment posted by Compo Simmonite, today at 18:19

    Rugby has a history of Clubs beating hell out of each other in the mud for 80 minutes then with their supporters skulling pints together and having a good laugh. Some of the commentators here strike me as having never been at a rugby match let alone touch a rugby ball. They should reserve their comments for those things closest to their hearts, Rangers, Cheap Beer,Pizzas and Tattoos.

  • Comment posted by nick, today at 18:08

    Very impressive from Leinster. Pretty flawless.

    • Reply posted by Gurner, today at 18:40

      Gurner replied:
      ROG is waiting, hopefully

  • Comment posted by SUFTUM, today at 17:41

    Why must all rugby players start a sentence with "LOOK". Every question is answered with look ........... lol. Anyway leinster look unstoppable, especially at home. Even felt that had another gear if needed

    • Reply posted by Fred Bloggs, today at 17:52

      Fred Bloggs replied:
      It's an Ozzie thing.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:24

    He was yellow carded for a head butt on a player who was legally contesting a ruck. It could easily have been red. Toulouse were authors of their own misfortune today. The decision to go for 6-2 split on the bench was a gamble and backfired spectacularly. Arguably the best player on the pitch had to
    play out of position for most of the game.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:52

    Great game, Leinster best club side in the world. The ref was outstanding, all decisions correct and good flow to game. Literally the opposite to the gallagher prem.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:07

      SD replied:
      Except Barnes refs in Gallagher 😂

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:25

    Sorry, Barnes reffed well.

    • Reply posted by Terry, today at 17:36

      Terry replied:
      Best Barnes performance I’ve seen. Fair play!!

  • Comment posted by if only, today at 17:53

    I thought the semi final was supposed to be played at a ground in Ireland, which is not "home" to the Irish team. The Kingspan, Thomond Park or Galway Sportsground spring to mind but somehow the Dubliners get to play in Dublin, at a ground which is their 2nd home and at which they played their quarter final. Tomorrow, La Rochelle don't get to play in La Rochelle: they have to travel to Bordeaux

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:56

      Justfacts replied:
      Not their first home though so no rules broken. Salty, enjoy the final

  • Comment posted by keef, today at 17:15

    VdF took a dive there
    I hope they look at that, why does he have the right to hit a guy off the ball like that twice !
    It’s not a counter ruck the ball is 5m away at the back of a long train, cost Toulouse any chance of winning, didn’t look at the Porter top tackle and barely disallowed the ‘try’ someone remind me why they are allowed to okay at home again ??

    • Reply posted by Diogeues, today at 17:25

      Diogeues replied:
      They did look at it - foul play by the Toulouse player, clearly.

  • Comment posted by Francis Corrigan, today at 18:33

    Two yellow cards making the difference. As usual in Ireland and France, all replays that might show foul play by the home team don't seem to get replayed. No surprise the Porter tip tackle was ignored. Leinster may well have won anyway, even without the yellow cards, but it certainly made their life easier. By the way, Leinster earned the right to play at home in the knockout, by being top seeds.

    • Reply posted by Madame Marie, today at 18:39

      Madame Marie replied:
      The 2nd card was a red all day long and the player will be banned on review.

      But two very very good sides, and the home advantage and two cards sealed the result.

      I want Leinster to win the final, but last year showed anything is possible in a two horse race.

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 18:38

    I didn't think Toulouse would capitulate so readily, but Leinster are indeed very good and so they should be for a national team, near enough. A home semi and a home final does seem to be a mockery in terms of a level playing field. Exeter are probably hoping they don't get past La Rochelle to avoid a drubbing in Dublin 😂

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 17:23

    Credit to Leinster but reffing again, ok deliberate knock on is a yellow but cynical infringement in 5m zone is no different but you get 5 chances set to zero if there is a score, That second yellow was daft. Hit on the chest of a player just running head on at a ruck, then taking a dive like a footballer.
    For me the contest was a bit spoilt

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:30

      JimmyC replied:
      “Credit to Leinster, but …”
      😂

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:00

    22-13 toulouse when it was a 15 aside game!

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 18:02

      JimmyC replied:
      41-22 though …

  • Comment posted by mikeiplayer, today at 18:09

    Ha ve the euro champs ever played the super rugby champs? probably a logistic nightmare to fir into a packed season with two full strength teams but i'd love to see it.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:23

    Normally a fan of Wayne Barnes but today Wayne with no brain and Luke must have sun in his eyes. Game ruined by poor officiating

