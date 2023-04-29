Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Conan scored two tries in four first-half minutes as Leinster booked their place in the Heineken Champions Cup final

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulouse Leinster (27) 41 Tries: Conan 2, Sheehan, Van der Flier, Jenkins Cons: R Byrne 5 Pens: R Byrne 2 Toulouse (14) 22 Tries: Ahki, Meafou, Willis Con: Ramos Pen: Ramos

Leinster will return to their home venue at Aviva Stadium for the Heineken Champions Cup final thanks to a five-try victory over Toulouse in Dublin.

Jack Conan scored twice and Dan Sheehan also crossed in the first half as Leinster took control of the semi-final after trailing to Pita Ahki's try.

Emmanuel Meafou hit back for Toulouse but Josh van der Flier and Jason Jenkins added tries after the break.

Jack Willis scored a late consolation but Leinster were worthy winners.

The Irish province will face either Exeter or holders La Rochelle for the chance to win a fifth European title on 20 May.

Leinster overpower Top 14 side en route to another final

The two best sides in Europe would have been made for a fitting final, but for the second year running, they had to settle for meeting in a semi-final.

And for the second year running the Irish province showed their superiority, this time scoring one point more to rack up 41 points.

It did not go to plan initially for Leinster as Toulouse played with an early freedom which saw them move the ball wide and crash over through Akhi.

But then it was all Leinster.

Conan powered over from close range before throwing a casual dummy and strolling over the line four minutes later for his second.

Sheehan pounced on a loose pass for Leinster's third but Meafou's powerful finish kept the French side in the contest.

Van der Flier, on his return to the side after recovering from an ankle issue, crossed for the fourth from a driving maul and victory was sealed.

Jenkins fired over from close range for his first tournament try to add further gloss to the scoreline before England's Willis scored a late consolation with the clock in the red.

The Aviva's response to the full-time whistle felt somewhat subdued, which only emphasised Leinster's superiority in the one-sided contest.

Victory over either Exeter or La Rochelle, who they lost to in last year's final, will deliver a fifth European crown and move them level with Toulouse as the most successful side in the history of the competition.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Ngatai, O'Brien; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Ryan (c), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: McKee, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Baird, McGrath, H Byrne, Frawley.

Toulouse: Ramos; Cruz Mallia, Barassi, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri; Arnold, Meafou; Willis, Flament, Cros.

Replacements: Marchand, Neti, Ainu'u, Roumat, Elstadt, Placines, Graou, Retiere.