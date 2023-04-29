Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster 41-22 Toulouse

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments100

Jack Conan scores
Jack Conan scored two tries in four first-half minutes as Leinster booked their place in the Heineken Champions Cup final
Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulouse
Leinster (27) 41
Tries: Conan 2, Sheehan, Van der Flier, Jenkins Cons: R Byrne 5 Pens: R Byrne 2
Toulouse (14) 22
Tries: Ahki, Meafou, Willis Con: Ramos Pen: Ramos

Leinster will return to their home venue at Aviva Stadium for the Heineken Champions Cup final thanks to a five-try victory over Toulouse in Dublin.

Jack Conan scored twice and Dan Sheehan also crossed in the first half as Leinster took control of the semi-final after trailing to Pita Ahki's try.

Emmanuel Meafou hit back for Toulouse but Josh van der Flier and Jason Jenkins added tries after the break.

Jack Willis scored a late consolation but Leinster were worthy winners.

The Irish province will face either Exeter or holders La Rochelle for the chance to win a fifth European title on 20 May.

Leinster overpower Top 14 side en route to another final

The two best sides in Europe would have been made for a fitting final, but for the second year running, they had to settle for meeting in a semi-final.

And for the second year running the Irish province showed their superiority, this time scoring one point more to rack up 41 points.

It did not go to plan initially for Leinster as Toulouse played with an early freedom which saw them move the ball wide and crash over through Akhi.

But then it was all Leinster.

Conan powered over from close range before throwing a casual dummy and strolling over the line four minutes later for his second.

Sheehan pounced on a loose pass for Leinster's third but Meafou's powerful finish kept the French side in the contest.

Van der Flier, on his return to the side after recovering from an ankle issue, crossed for the fourth from a driving maul and victory was sealed.

Jenkins fired over from close range for his first tournament try to add further gloss to the scoreline before England's Willis scored a late consolation with the clock in the red.

The Aviva's response to the full-time whistle felt somewhat subdued, which only emphasised Leinster's superiority in the one-sided contest.

Victory over either Exeter or La Rochelle, who they lost to in last year's final, will deliver a fifth European crown and move them level with Toulouse as the most successful side in the history of the competition.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Ngatai, O'Brien; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Ryan (c), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: McKee, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Baird, McGrath, H Byrne, Frawley.

Toulouse: Ramos; Cruz Mallia, Barassi, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri; Arnold, Meafou; Willis, Flament, Cros.

Replacements: Marchand, Neti, Ainu'u, Roumat, Elstadt, Placines, Graou, Retiere.

Comments

Join the conversation

101 comments

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 17:40

    Not hearing much from the posters who are always saying that Leinster are a 1 man team, relying too much on sexton. Another solid performance from Ross today.

    • Reply posted by Fred Bloggs, today at 17:59

      Fred Bloggs replied:
      Agreed. After many years it's a
      breath of fresh air to see the Leinster/Ireland penalty kicker not taking up to 50% more time to kick the ball than the rules allow. Officials have been looking the other way for years.

  • Comment posted by Diogeues, today at 17:26

    Looks like Leinster are simply too strong for everyone else this year.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:50

      Justfacts replied:
      Like Ireland

  • Comment posted by Robinarabia, today at 17:18

    Good game. Leinster using home an advantage well against a quality Toulouse side. Gibson Park got the better of Du Pont today despite all the ADP hype. Leinster need to put the final away.

    • Reply posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 17:24

      Sanctimonius Progressive replied:
      One played 9 the other played 10 for most of the game.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 17:29

    Nothing won yet, but finding good form. Final will be huge

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:25

    Great game. Ruthless Leinster punished when they were against 14 men. James Ryan was my man of the match. Barnes refused well.

    • Reply posted by t o sullivan, today at 17:57

      t o sullivan replied:
      Ryan had a huge match as did sheehan and conan. Vdf porter and furlong very good also

  • Comment posted by Albert , today at 17:27

    Leinster are just too strong, a spitting image of the Irish test team. One more hard game to go for these players, before the world cup.

    • Reply posted by skim500, today at 17:49

      skim500 replied:
      Just the same for toulouse

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:25

    Sorry, Barnes reffed well.

    • Reply posted by Terry, today at 17:36

      Terry replied:
      Best Barnes performance I’ve seen. Fair play!!

  • Comment posted by SUFTUM, today at 17:41

    Why must all rugby players start a sentence with "LOOK". Every question is answered with look ........... lol. Anyway leinster look unstoppable, especially at home. Even felt that had another gear if needed

    • Reply posted by Fred Bloggs, today at 17:52

      Fred Bloggs replied:
      It's an Ozzie thing.

  • Comment posted by if only, today at 17:53

    I thought the semi final was supposed to be played at a ground in Ireland, which is not "home" to the Irish team. The Kingspan, Thomond Park or Galway Sportsground spring to mind but somehow the Dubliners get to play in Dublin, at a ground which is their 2nd home and at which they played their quarter final. Tomorrow, La Rochelle don't get to play in La Rochelle: they have to travel to Bordeaux

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:56

      Justfacts replied:
      Not their first home though so no rules broken. Salty, enjoy the final

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 17:23

    Credit to Leinster but reffing again, ok deliberate knock on is a yellow but cynical infringement in 5m zone is no different but you get 5 chances set to zero if there is a score, That second yellow was daft. Hit on the chest of a player just running head on at a ruck, then taking a dive like a footballer.
    For me the contest was a bit spoilt

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:30

      JimmyC replied:
      “Credit to Leinster, but …”
      😂

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:58

    Referring v poor, Irish tv director very poor, Toulouse v poor, decison to go with 6-2 split rbbish, deciosn to move dipont to 10 a sjhocker, leinster good even wihtout 3 injured stars. They still get away with murder at the breakdown tho

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:01

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Poor like your spelling!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:02

    Re format the competition. It's a joke one team getting home advantage all the way to the final.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 18:03

      JimmyC replied:
      If they win the final it will be the first time they have won at home.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:00

    22-13 toulouse when it was a 15 aside game!

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 18:02

      JimmyC replied:
      41-22 though …

  • Comment posted by keef, today at 17:15

    VdF took a dive there
    I hope they look at that, why does he have the right to hit a guy off the ball like that twice !
    It’s not a counter ruck the ball is 5m away at the back of a long train, cost Toulouse any chance of winning, didn’t look at the Porter top tackle and barely disallowed the ‘try’ someone remind me why they are allowed to okay at home again ??

    • Reply posted by Diogeues, today at 17:25

      Diogeues replied:
      They did look at it - foul play by the Toulouse player, clearly.

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 17:32

    When Neto was carded the wrong man was sent to the bin.

    • Reply posted by Terry, today at 17:35

      Terry replied:
      Neti

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:52

    Great game, Leinster best club side in the world. The ref was outstanding, all decisions correct and good flow to game. Literally the opposite to the gallagher prem.

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 17:20

    All season Ramos had a blinder, to the extent that I had to eat humble pie. Then in this one he gets a yellow card what a flake. Game over. You don't give Leinster two tries that early. From then on it was a slog. The later yellow was a bit iffy really, but Leinster deserved the win. Surprise surprise the finals in Dublin too. I can't recall a competition in any game that did 5 homers on the trot

    • Reply posted by Medox Meade, today at 17:29

      Medox Meade replied:
      Firstly, it’s 4 games in a row, not 5. Secondly, as the top seeded team, they were entitled to play at home in the last 16 and 8. A bit fortunate that they can play their home ‘neutral’ semi in the Aviva. The final is in Dublin for the 3rd time in 28 years - hardly excessive. Finally, in their 6 previous finals - all of them were outside Ireland.

  • Comment posted by U1720221120O3, today at 17:42

    Barns did his usual and went with what the crowd wanted…🙄 …rugby union is a joke these days!

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:50

      Justfacts replied:
      Hilarious. Anti Irish once more

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 17:51

    I have a real problem with the neti yellow, vdf enters a ruck no arms cant move neti, then goes back 10m for a longer run up and completely unnecessarily runs into neti uplright again no arms and makes contract with head, the side angle shows netis head only move down not forward towards vdf. Vdf goes down like shot and milks a yellow should have been other way imo. Shows cheaters prosper

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:54

      Justfacts replied:
      Salt

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:02

    Toulouse were robbed, played Ireland at their home ground and had to endure their cheating and every ref decision against them. Soon as the irish get refereed properly their bubble will burst absolutely ridiculous. At least 2 yellows missed against Ireland today. Cheats end of and unfair competition playing at home every game

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 18:05

      JimmyC replied:
      Cry me a river. Oh, you just did …

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport