Lock Dave Attwood has made 17 appearances for Bath this season since returning to the Rec

Bath's former England lock Dave Attwood will retire at the end of the season, calling time on an 18-year career.

The 36-year-old has made over 350 appearances during his career and spent nine years at Bath across two spells.

Atwood returned to the Recreation Ground this season after spells at Toulon and Bristol, having previously played for Bath between 2011 and 2018.

He reached the Premiership and Challenge Cup finals during that time and was capped 24 times by England.

"At times, it's been hard," said Attwood, who last played for his country in 2016. "This job is so taxing on you both physically and mentally, but it's also given me so much.

"I will always be thought of as a Bath player - 175 appearances for a club leaves an imprint on you.

"I'm grateful to the incredible Bath supporters who welcomed me and ran with me every step of the way. But mostly I'm thankful to the club."

Attwood began his career with Bristol before joining West Country rivals Gloucester, where he spent three years before joining Bath for the first time.

Current Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said the second-row would go down as one of Premiership rugby's "greats".

"Dave's longevity in the game deserves to be heralded," he said.

"Dave's attitude towards offering advice to our younger players has been invaluable and he will go down in history as not only a Bath legend, but one of Premiership rugby's greats."

Bath also confirmed that attack and backs coach Joe Maddock has left the club.

The 44-year-old joined the coaching staff this season, having featured 130 times for the club between 2004 and 2010 during his playing career.

Bath, who still have a chance of a top-eight finish which would secure Heineken Champions Cup rugby next season, conclude their Premiership campaign next Saturday by hosting leaders Saracens.