Courtney Lawes had been linked with a move away from the Premiership

England and British and Irish Lions forward Courtney Lawes has signed a new deal with Northampton Saints.

Lawes made his debut in 2007, the first of 263 appearances, and is regarded as one of the club's greatest players.

The 34-year-old won his first England cap in 2009 and has been a regular ever since, playing in three World Cups and winning three Six Nations titles.

Director of rugby Phil Dowson told the club website external-link that Lawes is "an incredible player".

"He's one one of the very best in the world whether he's playing in the second row or flanker.

"He's really grown into that leadership role and has become a bit of a mentor for a lot of players within our squad, so he's a class act and a good man.

"I'm sure a lot of clubs over in France and Japan would have been keen to see Courtney turn out for them over the next few years. I know our supporters will be thrilled that he has decided to stay in Northampton and remain a one-club man, as he's one of the best to have ever worn black, green and gold."

Lawes, who has captained England and twice toured with the Lions, has had a season badly affected by injuries which has seen him make just six club appearances.

"The club means a lot to me personally, and I wanted to stay here - I especially didn't want to leave at the end of a season where I've not played much, and I've not made as big a contribution as I would have wanted," Lawes added.

"It wouldn't have felt right to me to leave, so I was really keen to continue at Saints for that reason, but also because it's so important for us as a squad to continue to build on what we've done over the last few seasons."