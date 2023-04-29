Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi is yet to score for Sale this season

England centre Manu Tuilagi has signed a one-year contract extension with Premiership semi-finalists Sale Sharks.

The 31-year-old, who has won 51 international caps, has made 10 league appearances for Sale this season, to help them finish second.

Tuilagi, also capped by the British and Irish Lions, joined the Sharks from Leicester Tigers in 2020.

"We're so tight as a group, which is why I think we've had such a good run this season," said Tuilagi.

"It was an easy decision. I love coming to work every day and I couldn't ask for a better environment on and off the pitch."

Sale have secured a first home Premiership semi-final for more than 15 years and are set to play Tuilagi's former club Leicester on Sunday, 14 May.

And director of rugby Alex Sanderson said keeping Tuilagi on board was a boost before that game and looking ahead to next season.

"This deal says so much about this club and what we're building, but it says more about Manu the man," Sanderson told the club website. external-link

"It says so much about what really matters to him and that's rare in professional sports people.

"Manu is really happy here but I'm sure it wasn't an easy decision to stay. For us and for Manu and his family, I think it's the right decision.

"Manu has been part of winning squads with Leicester and England and this environment is the one he seems to be enjoying and thriving in the most."