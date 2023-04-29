Close menu

Women's Six Nations 2023: England 38-33 France

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

TikTok Women's Six Nations: England v France
England: (33) 38
Tries: Dow, M Packer, Matthews, Penalty, Aldcroft, Davies; Cons: Rowland 3
France:(0) 33
Tries: Boulard, Vernier, Escudero, Gros, Banet; Cons: Tremouliere 3, Vernier

England sealed a Six Nations Grand Slam in front of a record women's crowd of 58,498 at Twickenham, holding on for victory against France on a landmark day for the sport.

After a nervy start, Helena Rowland broke free in midfield and Abby Dow tore down the right wing to score and further fuel the already festival-like atmosphere in the London sun.

With the hosts seemingly settled, four more tries followed for a 33-0 half-time lead in England women's first standalone Test at the ground.

That proved enough to secure a fifth Six Nations title in a row, but the Red Roses could not push on after the break and it was France who scored five tries to their one.

The announcement of the attendance - surpassing the previous mark of 42, 579 set at the 2022 World Cup final in New Zealand - breathed joy back into the air and Twickenham was on its feet dancing to celebrate at full-time.

In Simon Middleton's last game as head coach, England bounced back from a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat by New Zealand less than six months ago.

England deliver in first half

It was a familiar line-up for a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider, but Twickenham gameday had a whole new feel.

Travelling to the ground, a smattering of England shirts at various stations across London became a swarm on the slow march to the stadium - a sight never before seen for a women's game.

Initial England nerves led to a cagey, kicking-heavy gameplan and early penalties conceded by the hosts in dangerous positions.

France's Jessy Tremouliere missed a kick at goal and when she kicked the next penalty to the corner, England heaved France's maul backwards and eventually won possession on the floor.

The visitors' steely attack was met with physical England defence and, against the run of play, the Red Roses got on the scoreboard in the 18th minute.

Rowland tore into France's half, propelled by a wall of sound she would never have experienced in her career before, but looked to be out on her own.

England quickly flicked the ball right and found wing Dow - the Red Roses' perpetual superstar.

No amount of nerves could stop her from scoring, leaving the stadium quite literally bouncing.

Settled and with the floodgates open, Holly Aitchison put in-form centre Tatyana Heard through a gap and when England captain Marlie Packer then got her hands on the ball, even three France defenders could not bring her down.

The retiring Tremouliere had time for one last yellow card of her career, sin-binned in the 32nd minute for a deliberate knock-on and Alex Matthews was soon over off the back of a dominant scrum.

Then, France prop Rose Bernadou joined Tremouliere in the sin-bin for an infringement at the breakdown which gave England a penalty try.

It had largely been England's backs - corralled by scrum-half Lucy Packer's controlled performance - delivering the points courtesy of the Red Roses' brawn up front.

But Sarah Beckett showed the pack had deft feet too as she cut a neat line inside and sent lock partner Zoe Aldcroft into space to score before half-time.

France fight back

Any thoughts of a possible record score against France to match the record crowd were soon snuffed out as Emilie Boulard's try kicked off a bombardment.

England showed cracks in their defence and discipline and Gabrielle Vernier exploited the crevices, nipping through a gap and across the tryline to bamboozled murmurs from the crowd.

With the try tap seemingly turned off, England had to weather the pressure and did just that as they doggedly worked through phases in France's half.

When all else fails, the Red Roses have a deadly maul and that is where they turned for their sixth try as Lark Davies touched down.

Still France kept going, as Charlotte Escudero scored off a line-out and both Emeline Gros and Cyrielle Banet snuck across the tryline in the final four minutes, with England apparently already celebrating their victory.

The Red Roses' earlier work was enough to secure a fitting end as they claimed their 12th win in a row against France, a 100th win in the Six Nations and departing coach Middleton's sixth title in the tournament.

Captain Marlie Packer raised the newly designed trophy aloft as the vast majority of fans stayed behind to celebrate on a historic day at Twickenham.

Player of the match - Sadia Kabeya

Sadia Kabeya runs into a France defender
Sadia Kabeya's tenacious defence and barrelling runs were exactly what England needed in a nervy game

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Dow, Rowland, Heard, MacDonald; Aitchison, L Packer; Botterman, Davies, Bern; Aldcroft, Beckett; Kabeya, M Packer (capt), Matthews.

Replacements: Powell, Carson, Muir, Cleall, Talling, Hunt, Reed, Breach.

France: Boulard; Banet, M Menager, Vernier, Llorens; Tremouliere, Bourdon; Brosseau, Sochat, Bernadou, Feleu, Forlani (capt), Berthoumieu, Hermet, Escudero.

Replacements: Riffonneau, Mwayembe, Khalfaoui, R Menager, Gros, Chambon, Arbez, Filopon.

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 15:54

    Should full time professionals collapse quite so badly in the second half?

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 15:54

    Middleton built England up to the best team in the world by far. Then decided to dismantle his legacy with unexplainable squad, team and tactics selections at the World Cup. OK, he was forced into a few selections after complaints from following the Lionesses success, but England do need a change at the top.

  • Comment posted by Neal Sach, today at 15:52

    Click bait, should put womens Rugby in title.

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 15:51

    End brute force little else, once france started to use their backs end couldnt cope... ah well back to the gym!

  • Comment posted by TeeeDeee, today at 15:49

    Not proper rugby though but bless them.

  • Comment posted by MOTD woke, today at 15:48

    Joking aside women’s rugby is light years ahead of their football equivalents but as with the men, footie is the media’s darling.

  • Comment posted by stalisman, today at 15:48

    Like ..who cares?

    • Reply posted by Long_Range_Sniper, today at 15:50

      Long_Range_Sniper replied:
      You obviously do as you wouldn't have commented!!!

  • Comment posted by tory government funded bbc, today at 15:46

    The real entertainment here was how ridiculously bias the ref was towards the roast beef spuds of engerlandony. A complete joke that made us all laugh 😂

    • Reply posted by Rae, today at 15:52

      Rae replied:
      Yes but England won, and that is all that matters, he he!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:45

    France showed enough in the second half to show why they are favs to win the next WC. 👏👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by MikeOrgan, today at 15:51

      MikeOrgan replied:
      Your mouth to a very dark pit I think. Tell me who made France the favorites for a tournament that's almost 3 years away? England are world No1 playing at home so I would guess no bookmaker would dare to make them anything other than odds on favorites.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 15:45

    The true world champions.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:41

    That was closer than the first half suggested! For the lip readers, I thought the blond lady in the (record crowd), at the end of the game, said it all! Well done 🌹 x 23.

  • Comment posted by Wheatsheaf, today at 15:39

    England outside backs, Heard apart, have no defence and were found out when France got into their rhythm. As with last week, the England 10 is a liability with her poor kicking. Good to see them at Twickers though. Long may in continue whilst at the same time spreading the game across the country.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:46

      ET replied:
      Wild.
      Liability…. 33-0 at half time!

      No defence….

      Tough to continue levels with the game won after 40 min.

  • Comment posted by bbc R state funded media, today at 15:39

    The ref was completely influenced by the engerlandonian crowd.

    • Reply posted by trotter, today at 15:43

      trotter replied:
      We assume you dont support England rugby?

  • Comment posted by MOTD woke, today at 15:38

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by grg3822, today at 15:43

      grg3822 replied:
      Indeed. You said exactly the same on the football HYS.
      Not sure why women's sport, or the coverage of it, upsets you. Stick to the man-babies who play in the prem.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:37

    Usual predictable anti-women, anti-English comments on here from the usual under-achievers in life.
    Great game, fantastic crowd...and the team that wins a game is ALWAYS the team that deserves to win ... that's why they won!
    All this "what if this", "what if that" is irrelevant to the final score you know.
    Great game, right result, end of!

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 15:50

      overthehill replied:
      Clearly, any opinion that you dont agree with is anti eng anti women etc.. fact is there is little comp in womens game, not Eng fault, but they have been in dev for a number if years, yes they are beating every body but dont get carried away that they are good!.. if competitiveness in wonens 6 nations doesnt get better soon they wont gave aproduct.

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 15:36

    So obvious England were going to win this!
    Totally unfair contest and it needs to change!

    • Reply posted by Wheatsheaf, today at 15:47

      Wheatsheaf replied:
      38 - 33 sounds an unfair contest doesn't it. Another 5 minutes and more than likely a different outcome.

  • Comment posted by Dave s, today at 15:35

    Interesting game which for the first 20 minutes the French dominated missing a simple kick to go ahead. 2nd part of the half England stepped on gas an got their tries. Cards came into the game. French came back into it although England had a cushion. England just saw it out.

  • Comment posted by U1720221120O3, today at 15:35

    Ridiculous englshite bias towards the ref!….woman rugby need better refs!…complete englushorony bias from the ref today!

