Close menu

Women's Six Nations 2023: England 38-33 France

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments6

Breaking news
TikTok Women's Six Nations: England v France
England: (33) 38
Tries: Dow, M Packer, Matthews, Penalty, Aldcroft, Davies; Cons: Rowland 3
France: (0) 33
Tries: Boulard, Vernier, Escudero, Gros, Banet; Cons: Tremouliere 3, Vernier

England sealed a Six Nations Grand Slam in front of a record women's crowd of 58,498 at Twickenham, holding on for victory against France on a landmark day for the sport.

After a nervy start, Helena Rowland broke free in midfield and Abby Dow tore down the right wing to score and further fuel the already festival-like atmosphere in the London sun.

With the hosts seemingly settled, four more tries followed for a 33-0 half-time lead in England women's first standalone Test at the ground.

That proved enough to secure a fifth Six Nations title in a row, but the Red Roses could not push on after the break and it was France who scored five tries to their one.

The announcement of the attendance - surpassing the previous mark of 42, 579 set at the 2022 World Cup final in New Zealand - breathed joy back into the air and Twickenham was on its feet dancing to celebrate at full-time.

In Simon Middleton's last game as head coach, England bounced back from a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat by New Zealand less than six months ago.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Dow, Rowland, Heard, MacDonald; Aitchison, L Packer; Botterman, Davies, Bern; Aldcroft, Beckett; Kabeya, M Packer (capt), Matthews.

Replacements: Powell, Carson, Muir, Cleall, Talling, Hunt, Reed, Breach.

France: Boulard; Banet, M Menager, Vernier, Llorens; Tremouliere, Bourdon; Brosseau, Sochat, Bernadou, Feleu, Forlani (capt), Berthoumieu, Hermet, Escudero.

Replacements: Riffonneau, Mwayembe, Khalfaoui, R Menager, Gros, Chambon, Arbez, Filopon.

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Comment posted by Medicine Dog, today at 15:03

    Very convincing first half, very unconvincing second half from an England perspective. But well played France as well who played some scintillating stuff in the second half.

    I thought England were slightly fortunate to get the penalty try but slightly unfortunate not to get a penalty try for the earlier knock-on.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 15:03

    Well done England, Simon M, & Kabeya. Not forgetting France for not giving up and coming back so well.
    Please can we have that kind of crowd support for the men?

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 15:03

    Congrats to England, superb effort hard luck France, a little more reffing the forward pass from the officials please.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:02

    What a game. England so dominant in first half after France started so well then the French come back.
    Kabeya and Packer superb. Aitchinson few poor decisions I thought, needs to not rush decisions.

    Anyway, well deserved Grand Slam

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:02

    Well both sides. France made it a closer game than expected given the half time score.

  • Comment posted by Llareggub, today at 15:02

    That really was a game of two halves!! Well done to the Red Roses for edging a very tight encounter. Thought the England back row of Packer, Kabeya and Mathews were awesome. Commiserations to France.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport