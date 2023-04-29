Women's Six Nations 2023: England 38-33 France
|England: (33) 38
|Tries: Dow, M Packer, Matthews, Penalty, Aldcroft, Davies; Cons: Rowland 3
|France: (0) 33
|Tries: Boulard, Vernier, Escudero, Gros, Banet; Cons: Tremouliere 3, Vernier
England sealed a Six Nations Grand Slam in front of a record women's crowd of 58,498 at Twickenham, holding on for victory against France on a landmark day for the sport.
After a nervy start, Helena Rowland broke free in midfield and Abby Dow tore down the right wing to score and further fuel the already festival-like atmosphere in the London sun.
With the hosts seemingly settled, four more tries followed for a 33-0 half-time lead in England women's first standalone Test at the ground.
That proved enough to secure a fifth Six Nations title in a row, but the Red Roses could not push on after the break and it was France who scored five tries to their one.
The announcement of the attendance - surpassing the previous mark of 42, 579 set at the 2022 World Cup final in New Zealand - breathed joy back into the air and Twickenham was on its feet dancing to celebrate at full-time.
In Simon Middleton's last game as head coach, England bounced back from a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat by New Zealand less than six months ago.
More to follow.
Line-ups
England: Kildunne; Dow, Rowland, Heard, MacDonald; Aitchison, L Packer; Botterman, Davies, Bern; Aldcroft, Beckett; Kabeya, M Packer (capt), Matthews.
Replacements: Powell, Carson, Muir, Cleall, Talling, Hunt, Reed, Breach.
France: Boulard; Banet, M Menager, Vernier, Llorens; Tremouliere, Bourdon; Brosseau, Sochat, Bernadou, Feleu, Forlani (capt), Berthoumieu, Hermet, Escudero.
Replacements: Riffonneau, Mwayembe, Khalfaoui, R Menager, Gros, Chambon, Arbez, Filopon.
I thought England were slightly fortunate to get the penalty try but slightly unfortunate not to get a penalty try for the earlier knock-on.
Please can we have that kind of crowd support for the men?
Kabeya and Packer superb. Aitchinson few poor decisions I thought, needs to not rush decisions.
Anyway, well deserved Grand Slam