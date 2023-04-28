Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jackson Wray joined Saracens at the age of 15

Saracens back row Jackson Wray will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Englishman has helped the north London club win five Premiership titles and the European Champions Cup three times.

Wray has made over 300 appearances for Sarries, becoming the fifth man to pass that landmark.

"It is the right time for me to retire and pursue interests that I have been building towards," he said. external-link

"The memories I have made, whether it be on or off the pitch, will live with me forever.

"It would be difficult to single out any particular moments but of course the trophies that we won and the off-field times with all the players over the years will always be near the top of the list."

Wray could lift the Premiership trophy for the sixth time at the end of the campaign, and Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said the forward "embodies everything that is good" about the club.

"He has had an extraordinary impact and influence and is hugely respected and admired by all players and staff, past and present," McCall added.