Harry Bazalgette first joined Cornish Pirates in February 2021

Cornish Pirates fly-half Harry Bazalgette suffered a suspected broken leg in his side's 34-29 win at Richmond in the Championship.

The 24-year-old was carried off during the first half as the victory confirmed the London side's relegation and saw the Pirates finish in fifth place.

"I'm disappointed for him because he's had a big season for us," joint-head coach Gavin Cattle told BBC Cornwall.

"It's ahead of the semi-final next week so he's going to miss out on that."

Cattle added: "We'll rally around him and look after him, but it put a bit of a dampener on the day."

The Pirates led 19-12 at half-time thanks to two tries from AJ Cant after Will Trewin's second-minute opener.

Morgan Nelson and Cant crossed after the break as Richmond scored three tries, but could not get a winning try.

Pirates meet Championship winners Jersey Reds at the Mennaye on Friday in the semi-finals of the Championship Cup.