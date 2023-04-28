Tatyana Heard had to wait four years to feature in the Six Nations for the second time after injury and the pandemic put the breaks on her England career

England and Gloucester-Hartpury centre Tatyana Heard said she feels "really lucky" to be in the Red Roses camp, four years since her last Six Nations.

The 28-year-old has played in every game in the tournament so far.

She scored her first international try against Scotland and has gone on to score in every match since.

Heard returned to the team for last year's World Cup after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament for the third time in 2019.

"I have dreamed of these moments representing my country for a long time," Heard told BBC Points West.

"I'm really grateful that everything we've practiced out on the training field is coming into place. I'm just lucky that I'm getting those opportunities."

The 2019 season could not have started better for Heard, who was one of the first 28 players to be given a full-time contract to play for England, which she followed with her Six Nations debut.

Centre Heard first moved to Gloucester-Hartpury as a 15-year-old and has been playing for the Premier 15s club since 2017

But months later, everything had changed. Heard was fighting for a contract renewal when she ruptured her ACL for the third time.

She was five days away from flying to San Diego for a tournament, where she hoped to put in performances that proved her worth.

"I got injured and that set me out for quite a while," Heard said.

"Obviously at the time it's terrible and it feels like the worst thing in the world and the end of the world but actually, if you take it one step at a time and compartmentalise and focus on what are you going to do to today and get yourself back to where you want to be. That's how I've managed that."

Without a contract and income, Heard took up a job coaching, but then another hurdle hit her attempts of a comeback.

"I was three weeks out from playing again and that's when we went into Covid lockdown," Heard said.

"I got a job in Asda which was also a nightmare - it was early mornings and I'm not a morning person. I didn't love it.

"It just allowed me to have a routine which I think a lot of people missed out on in Covid so it was probably a pretty good thing for me."

'All I ever wanted'

Eventually rugby matches were allowed to take place again and Heard returned to playing for Gloucester. Gradually, a call back up to the England squad came - for the biggest event of them all, the World Cup.

Heard played in four of England's matches in New Zealand, including the final against the Black Ferns, and this year's Six Nations has since followed. In the team's 59-3 win against Wales, Heard was awarded player of the match.

The prolonged period away from the team has given Heard a newfound perspective.

"Just being in camp being around the girls, that was always something I wanted to get back to - being in the England squad," Heard continued.

"Because things kept getting pushed back for whatever reason I felt like I just wanted to be there, I wanted to be in England camp.

"Now I do really appreciate being here. Even if it seems like the worst training day ever I always make sure I think back with a little bit of gratitude and remember that there was a time when it was all I ever wanted.

"It still is, but I guess now I guess to live in it."

Beckett bounces back after World Cup

Sarah Beckett put World Cup disappointment behind her by scoring a try on her return to the England squad at the Six Nations

Heard is one of seven Gloucester-Hartpury players who will feature in England's Six Nation's decider against France this weekend.

Second row Sarah Beckett scored in the win over Ireland and was named player of the match after being called back up to the team having missed out on World Cup selection.

"For me it's more like a relief, I've felt quite emotional over the last few weeks. Being given an opportunity and then I feel like I've taken my opportunities pretty decently," Beckett said.

"It's a relief. I believed I could be at that standard but doing it is something different. It's a relief that I can be there and other people can see now that I can be there as well, and doing well at that standard.

"It's been really good and builds your confidence massively."