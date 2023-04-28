Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former England Under-20 international Tom Collins (centre) has been a regular for Northampton Saints this season, scoring nine tries

London Irish have signed winger Tom Collins from fellow Premiership side Northampton Saints for the 2023-24 season.

The 28-year-old, who came through Saints' youth academy, has made 145 appearances and scored 50 tries for the club since making his senior debut in 2013.

"I'll always be grateful to Northampton," he told the club website. external-link

"But my time was coming to an end and a new opportunity was on the horizon.

"Irish reached out and I was really encouraged - I feel like it will be a great fit for me."

Collins, a former England Under-20 international, has been a regular for Northampton this season, scoring nine tries, including two in their recent win over Newcastle.

"Tom has shown in his time with Northampton what a capable player he is and having him as our player now is a great privilege," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"We are really excited to be welcoming in a player of Tom's calibre and we are all confident he will become a valuable member of our squad at Irish."