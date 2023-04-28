Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Van der Flier was an injury doubt for the game after missing the quarter-final with an ankle problem

Heineken Cup semi-final: Leinster v Toulouse Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app followed by match report and reaction

Ireland's Josh van der Flier has recovered from ankle injury to start for Leinster in their Champions Cup semi-final clash against Toulouse on Saturday.

He is one of three changes to the side, with Charlie Ngatai in at centre for the injured Robbie Henshaw.

Jordan Larmour replaces James Lowe, who was ruled out with a calf injury.

Toulouse's Ugo Mola named an unchanged side from their quarter-final win over Cell C Sharks.

Flankers Van der Flier and Ryan Baird had both been injury concerns for Leo Cullen's side after picking up knocks in the quarter-final win over Leicester Tigers.

Baird is fit enough for a place on the bench after recovering from a shoulder injury, while it's better news for World Player of the Year Van der Flier, who has seemingly put his ankle issues aside to start.

All Black Ngatai makes his first appearance since January after overcoming a hamstring injury, but less is know about Henshaw's absence.

Saturday's match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin is a repeat of last year's semi-final, when Leinster cruised to a 40-17 victory on their way to the final, where they were eventually beaten by La Rochelle.

Lowe, who scored two tries in that victory last year, has not recovered from picking up a calf injury in the quarter-finals and joins prop Ed Byrne, Johnny Sexton and Ronan Kelleher on the sidelines.

Leinster may have the chance to avenge last year's defeat by La Rochelle if they overcome Toulouse at the Aviva and the French side beat Exeter in the other semi-final on Sunday.

The final takes place in Dublin on 20 May.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Ngatai, O'Brien; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Ryan (c), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: McKee, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Baird, McGrath, H Byrne, Frawley.

Toulouse: Ramos; Cruz Mallia, Barassi, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri; Arnold, Meafou; Willis, Flament, Cros.

Replacements: Marchand, Neti, Ainu'u, Roumat, Elstadt, Placines, Graou, Retiere.