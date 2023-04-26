Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Emma Orr (centre) will win her 10th Scotland captain

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Emma Orr's return is the only change to the Scotland XV for Saturday's final Women's Six Nations against Ireland.

Orr, who missed last week's win over Italy following a concussion, replaces Lisa Thomson at outside centre.

Thomson does not feature in the match day squad.

"Lisa Thomson has returned to the GB sevens programme ahead of the event in Toulouse but it's brilliant to see Emma Orr returning for the finale," said head coach Bryan Easson.

"We know Ireland will throw everything at us, but we know what to expect and will be ready for the challenge. We've focussed on ourselves this week and if we get our processes right, the outcome will take care of itself."

Orr sustained a head knock in week three against France and was not ready to return against the Italians.

Scotland jumped up to fourth in the table with a 29-21 victory, ending a 12-Test losing run.

Ireland go into the final fixture chasing their first win of the tournament and have only scored 15 points from their four outings.

"We've gone for consistency in terms of team selection and after last weekend's win against Italy, the players deserve the chance to build on that performance," added Easson.

Scotland: C Rollie, C Grant, E Orr, M Smith, F McGhie, H Nelson, M McDonald; L Bartlett, L Skeldon, C Belisle, J Konkel-Roberts, L McMillan, R Malcolm (capt), R McLachlan, E Gallacher.

Replacements: J Rettie, A Young, E Clarke, E Donaldson, E Sinclair, C Mattinson, B Blacklock, L Musgrove.