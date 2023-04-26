Eli Snyman: Leicester Tigers lock to rejoin Benetton next season
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers lock Eli Snyman will leave the Premiership club to return to Italian side Benetton next season.
The 27-year-old joined Tigers in 2021 after a spell in Treviso with the United Rugby Championship club.
Snyman has featured 34 times for Leicester, with 14 appearances coming this season.
"Eli has been a big part of the Leicester pack. He's been a great contributor," said interim Tigers head coach Richard Wigglesworth.