TokTok Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Greg McWilliams has named an unchanged starting team as Ireland look to avoid a first Six Nations wooden spoon since 2004 against Scotland on Saturday.

Winless Ireland are without a point in four matches and will finish bottom unless they beat Scotland and Italy fail to get a point against Wales.

Prop Linda Djougang has been passed fit after being forced off against England.

Dorothy Wall, who missed the heavy 48-0 defeat by the Red Roses, is fit enough for the bench.

Wall and Aisla Hughes are the only two changes to the matchday squad for the match.

"It has been a challenging championship but we have learned a huge amount throughout the course of the campaign, and we have seen improvements week-on-week," said head coach McWilliams.

He added: "The focus now is to put all those learnings to the test and produce our best performance of the season in Edinburgh.

"The group is hugely motivated to finish the Six Nations with a positive performance and result, but we know it will be a huge challenge against a very talented Scotland side who are really building under Bryan Easson.

"We're looking forward to a big occasion with a record crowd expected in Edinburgh on Saturday night."

Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan make up the back three while Aoife Dalton and Vicky Irwin start at centre.

Leinster fly-half Dannah O'Brien and scrum-half Molly Scuffil-McCabe complete the unchanged backline.

Djougang has been passed fit following a head injury assessment and is named in the front row alongside Ulster's Neve Jones and Christy Haney.

Captain Nichola Fryday will lead the side from the second row alongside Sam Monaghan, and Brittany Hogan, Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird round out the starting team.

Ireland: Delany; Doyle, Dalton, Irwin, Behan; O'Brien, Scuffil-McCabe; Djougang, Jones, Haney; Fryday (capt), Monaghan; Hogan, Moore, Nic A Bhaird.

Replacements: Nielson, McGrath, Buggy, O'Connor, Wall, Hughes, McGann, Deely.