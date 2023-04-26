Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard de Carpentier has made 15 appearances for Bath this season in all competitions

Bath back row Richard de Carpentier is to retire at the end of the season, ending a 12-year professional career.

The 32-year-old former England Sevens player joined Bath in 2021, making 27 appearances for the club.

He won more than 200 caps for his country, winning medals at the World Cup and Commonwealth Games across 43 tournament appearances.

De Carpentier began his union career with Leicester and also played for Worcester and Harlequins.

"I've been fortunate enough to have been around the world and played in some incredible places and with some great players and even better blokes," De Carpentier said.

"I've made some of the most amazing memories and feel truly lucky to have played the sport I love for so long."