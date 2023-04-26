Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Louis Brown switched from rugby league to union with Yorkshire Carnegie during his teens

Newcastle Falcons have signed full-back Louis Brown from Championship side Coventry on a two-year deal from the 2023-24 Premiership season onwards.

The 25-year-old has played 43 games in three season at Butts Park, helping the club to third place so far in the second-tier during this campaign.

Brown played rugby league at Featherstone before moving to union with Yorkshire Carnegie in his teens.

"I want to be part of a winning team," Brown said.

"Coming to Newcastle is a great opportunity. My game understanding is probably one of my main strengths, and something I've worked really hard to improve over the last few years.

"I'd like to think of myself as a competitive and instinctive player, and I want to push the people around me as well as getting better myself."

Interim head coach Mark Laycock added: "He's strong under the high ball, has a big left boot on him and he gives us some good options in the back three from a kicking strategy point of view.

"He's a strong ball-carrier who will challenge defences, and he will bring a good balance to our attack."