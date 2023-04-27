Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Rachel Malcolm (ball in hand) led Scotland to victory against Ireland

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland expect a "dogfight" against Ireland, says captain Rachel Malcolm.

Malcolm skippered the Scots to their first win of this year's Women's Six Nations against Italy last weekend.

It ended a run of 12 straight defeats, while Ireland sustained a fourth successive loss in the championship at home to England.

"The last couple of games we've had against them have probably been some of the most physical games that I've played," said Malcolm.

"It's going to be an absolute dogfight. They love that up front battle. They are quite a physical pack.

"They've built across the championship. They're probably the team that have rattled England the most. They've had a tough run, similar to us, in terms of results.

"They're going to be absolutely chomping at the bit to come and get a result up here in Edinburgh. Their forwards have improved game on game and they've got some real standout players within that pack.

"They are dangerous and we've got to be super aware of that."

Scotland were shorn of experienced players Sarah Bonar, Emma Orr and Emma Wassell against the Italians, with the bonus-point victory ending 29-21. Orr returns against Ireland.

And Malcolm said on the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast: "To have put in that mature a performance and react the way we did to the ups and downs within the game is so exciting in terms of the future.

"[It is part of] us building a squad that can compete in this championship and other ones that are coming up."