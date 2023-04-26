Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ernst van Rhyn was a winner with Stormers in their inaugural United Rugby Championship season in 2022

Sale Sharks will sign forward Ernst van Rhyn from United Rugby Championship side Stormers on a three-year contract from next season.

The South African, who also plays for Western Province in the domestic competition, captained the Junior Springboks earlier in his career.

Van Rhyn, 25, was part of the Stormers side that won the inaugural URC final last season.

"Sale have a team full of world class players," he told the club website.

"I can't wait to play with guys like the Curry and du Preez brothers. I really feel like we can achieve great things together in the years ahead."

There will be a familiar face at Sale in Cobus Wiese, who Van Rhyn played with for South Africa Under-20s.

Sale have been a popular destination for South African players, with eight currently on the books and stars such as Faf de Klerk having represented the club in the past.

"I spoke to Cobus before making my decision and the fact that there will be familiar faces and familiar voices at the club was definitely a factor," Van Rhyn added.

"But more importantly, at this stage of my career, I felt like I really wanted to try a new environment and a new culture to grow as a rugby player but also as a person. I really want to keep pushing and challenging myself and the environment at Sale is the perfect place to do that."

Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: "We have a good track record of recruiting really good, young, aggressive, physical South African back five players and I'm confident we've got another one here in Ernst.

"He's a really good player, but more importantly, he's a really good character. He's captain material and he's been a leader in every team he's played in and that's testament to the kind of person he is."