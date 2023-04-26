Olly Woodburn (left) and Jack Yeandle are two of Exeter's longest-serving players

Winger Olly Woodburn and hooker Jack Yeandle are among 12 players to sign new contracts at Exeter Chiefs.

Club captain Yeandle, 33, moved to Exeter in 2012 and has played 266 games, while Woodburn, 31, has scored 55 tries in 159 appearances.

Scrum-halves Stu Townsend and Sam Maunder and forwards Jack Innard and Billy Keast have also signed again.

Back Tom Wyatt and scrum-half Will Becconsall are part of a group of six young players to also agree new deals.

Wyatt and Becconsall have broken into the Chiefs first team in recent weeks and are joined by Tom Cairns, James Kenny, Max Norey and Danny Southworth in agreeing new terms.

Exeter have not disclosed the length of any of the contracts signed by the players.

It comes as the Chiefs prepare for an exodus of their established stars over the summer as the effects of the Premiership's reduced salary cap kick in.

Homegrown British and Irish Lions stars Sam Simmonds, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jack Nowell are all set to leave for France, while the likes of Joe Simmonds, Stuart Hogg, Dave Ewers, Jack Maunder and Harry Williams are among those also departing.

"We're delighted that this group of players are staying with us moving forward," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club website.

"When I go through that list of players, they've all played their part in some shape or other in helping to develop us a club.

"Jack Yeandle has captained the side for a number of years now and he's that 'Steady Eddie' that kind of glues the team together. At the same time, he is still performing exceptionally well and he's always driving the standards of those around him.

"Woody is another who has been here a while now, but the way he has been performing this season has been outstanding. He's probably in his best form, both physically and on the field, that he's ever been in. Equally, he's probably been our player of the season in a lot of ways."