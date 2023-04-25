Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Kristian Dacey (right) with Thomas Young during the hooker's 202nd and final appearance for Cardiff against Ospreys in April 2023

Cardiff and Wales hooker Kristian Dacey has announced his retirement aged 33.

Dacey made his Cardiff debut in 2010 and is one of only three players to have made more than 200 appearances for the side in the regional era after Lloyd Williams and Taufa'ao Filise.

The hooker has decided to retire following a career which included injury setbacks.

"I have decided to call it a day while I am still able to enjoy running around with my children," said Dacey.

"I have had nine operations during my career without the muscle tears, broken bones and bulging discs that have required interventions other than surgery.

"When I left primary school we had to write down what we wanted to be when we grew up. I wrote a 'rugby player who has played for Wales'.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way."

Kristian Dacey won the last of his eight Wales caps as Wales beat South Africa 24-22 in December 2017

During the 2014-15 season, Dacey pushed his international claims and was rewarded when he was named in the World Cup extended squad, making his Wales debut in the warm-up fixture against Ireland.

In 2017, after Wales' summer tour of the Pacific Islands, Dacey was called into Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions squad as injury cover, but did not make an appearance from the bench.