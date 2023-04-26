Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Northampton Saints have not said if Matt Proctor (left) and James Fish have a club to join for next season

Northampton pair Matt Proctor and James Fish will leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

Once-capped New Zealand centre Proctor, 30, has made 72 appearances for Saints since arriving from Super Rugby side Hurricanes in 2019.

"I'm really proud to have represented Northampton Saints these past four seasons," Proctor said.

Hooker Fish, 26, has featured 77 times for Northampton after coming through the club's academy.