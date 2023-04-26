Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lock Dafydd Jenkins has made 17 appearances for Exeter this season in all competitions

Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins will miss their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle after being given a three-week ban for dangerous tackling.

The Wales international, 20, was sent off in the 18th minute of Saturday's Premiership win over Bristol for a tackle on Max Lahiff.

Jenkins' sanction will be reduced to two weeks if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

But he will be out for Sunday's trip to France and the game with London Irish.

He would however be available for Exeter's possible European final if he completes the course, or for Wales' game against England in August should the Chiefs lose in the last four of the competition.

Jenkins accepted foul play and an independent disciplinary panel upheld the decision to award the red card.