Dewi Lake (centre) has played eight internationals for Wales after making his debut against Ireland in February 2022

Hooker Dewi Lake has become the latest Wales international to sign a new contract with Ospreys.

The 23-year-old has played 39 times for the region.

"There's something special about playing for a team that represents your home region, and that's exactly what the Ospreys mean to me," said Lake.

Lake last played for Wales during the 2022 summer tour of South Africa having missed the autumn internationals and 2023 Six Nations through injury.

A converted back rower and former Wales Under-20s captain, Lake joins Owen Williams, Morgan Morris, Jac Morgan and Keiran Williams in committing their futures to Ospreys.

"Dewi is a fantastic player and we're thrilled to have him on board with us," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"He's a natural leader and has already established himself as a key player at the Ospreys. We believe that he's got a huge amount of potential, and we're excited to see him develop over the next few seasons."

"We're committed to developing home-grown talent at the Ospreys and Dewi is a shining example of that. We want to give young players like him the opportunity to grow within our system."

Ospreys are yet to put out an official statement confirming which players are leaving the region at the end of the 2022-23 season, although the departure of Joe Hawkins and Ethan Roots to Exeter has been finalised.

Individual players are providing the news on social media channels, with flanker Dan Lydiate confirming he is leaving the region and lock Alun Wyn Jones hinting his Ospreys career has come to an end.

Gareth Anscombe, who was pictured receiving an Ospreys shirt from team-mate Alex Cuthbert, thanked a supporter group on social media for their farewell message.

The Wales fly-half returned from injury for Judgement Day, but has played just 17 games for the region over his four years.