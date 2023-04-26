Close menu

Tom West: Saracens sign Leicester Tigers prop for next season

Tom West in action for Leicester Tigers
Tom West was called up to the England squad in 2021 but is yet to earn a senior cap

Premiership leaders Saracens have signed Leicester Tigers loose-head prop Tom West for next season.

The 27-year-old has made nine appearances in all competitions since joining Tigers in January.

West, a World Under-20 Championship winner with England in 2016, had previously played for Wasps, who went into administration last October.

He spent more than a decade with Wasps, coming through the club's academy before making his league debut in 2018.

West started their Premiership final defeat by Exeter Chiefs in 2020.

