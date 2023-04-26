Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom West was called up to the England squad in 2021 but is yet to earn a senior cap

Premiership leaders Saracens have signed Leicester Tigers loose-head prop Tom West for next season.

The 27-year-old has made nine appearances in all competitions since joining Tigers in January.

West, a World Under-20 Championship winner with England in 2016, had previously played for Wasps, who went into administration last October.

He spent more than a decade with Wasps, coming through the club's academy before making his league debut in 2018.

West started their Premiership final defeat by Exeter Chiefs in 2020.