Tom West: Saracens sign Leicester Tigers prop for next season
Premiership leaders Saracens have signed Leicester Tigers loose-head prop Tom West for next season.
The 27-year-old has made nine appearances in all competitions since joining Tigers in January.
West, a World Under-20 Championship winner with England in 2016, had previously played for Wasps, who went into administration last October.
He spent more than a decade with Wasps, coming through the club's academy before making his league debut in 2018.
West started their Premiership final defeat by Exeter Chiefs in 2020.