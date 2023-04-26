Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

TikTok Women's Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales have made five starting changes for their Six Nations finale against Italy in Parma

Head coach Ioan Cunningham starts with 14 players involved in the bonus-point wins against Ireland and Scotland in this campaign.

The front row of Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones and Sisilia Tuipulotu are back in the XV, with flanker Alex Callender returning in the back row.

Keira Bevan is given the nod at scrum-half to partner Elinor Snowsill.

Lleucu George keeps her place at centre, while wing Ameila Tutt is set to make her Wales debut off the bench and will become the fourth player to win her first cap during the tournament.

Centre Kerin Lake is selected on the bench, having been declared fit after recovering from a calf injury picked up against Scotland.

Experienced prop Caryl Thomas is also named on the bench after welcoming her new daughter earlier this month.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back following setbacks in round four, Wales after a 39-14 defeat to France and Italy after a 29-21 defeat against Scotland.

Wales are in a commanding position to finish third in this year's championship, they only need a point to guarantee their place in the top tier of World Rugby's new WXV competition this autumn.

Wales could even afford to slip up as Scotland must beat Ireland with a bonus point and overturn a significant points difference to finish above them.

"Our goal at the start of the TikTok Six Nations was to have two wins heading into the final game against Italy," Cunningham said.

"We have made no secret of the fact that we have targeted three wins in this tournament.

"The players, coaches and staff have all worked extremely hard to get us to where we are now with the final game to play, and we know we have made significant strides during this tournament.

"We have shown against two of the best sides in the world, England and France, that we can compete with the best, but know we need an 80-minute performance in Parma.

"Italy have won the last two games against us and are two places above us in the world rankings, but we are excited about the challenge ahead of us."

Italy: TBC

Wales: Courtney Keight; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Lleucu George, Carys Williams- Morris; Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Bethan Lewis, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries.

Replacements: Carys Phillips, Caryl Thomas, Cerys Hale, Bryonie King, Kate Williams, Ffion Lewis, Kerin Lake, Amelia Tutt.

Match officials

Referee: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Assistants: Aurélie Groizeleau (FFR), Mary Pringle (SRU)

TMO: Ben Blain (SRU)