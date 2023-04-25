Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hooker Elliot Dee has played 41 internationals for Wales

Dragons and Wales hooker Elliot Dee has been approached to play for the World XV against Barbarians at Twickenham on 28 May.

Dee, 29, has been targeted by Steve Hansen to play alongside Marika Koroibete and Semi Radradra.

Wales internationals Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Rhys Webb and Rhys Patchell have been sounded out about playing in the fixture.

Barbarians will be coached by Eddie Jones.

The Australian returns to Twickenham for the first time since being sacked his England role in December, 2022.

England internationals Danny Care, Dan Cole, Joe Marler, Jonny May, Jack Nowell and Sam Simmonds have been approached to play for the Barbarians, along with Welsh greats Jones and Faletau, South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen and Bristol's Steven Luatua.

Meanwhile Hansen, who led New Zealand to Rugby World Cup glory in 2015, is also thought to have lined up another experienced Englishman in lock Joe Launchbury, who won the last of his 70 caps in March 2022.

Other players approached for the World XV include Ngani Laumape, Nick Phipps, Danilo Fischetti, Simone Ferrari, Lorenzo Cannone, Patchell and Adam Hastings.

The involvement of players is dependent on their clubs not reaching the Premiership or United Rugby Championship finals on Saturday 27 May.