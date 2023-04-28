Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Havant RFC prepare to face Driffield of Yorkshire in Community Cup final

Havant RFC's director of rugby says playing in the Community Cup Final at Twickenham is "a massive day" for the club and their supporters.

The grassroots team face Driffield RUFC in the new end-of-season competition at the home of English rugby union on Sunday.

"Winning the semi-final brought a tear to my eye," director Rob Matthews told BBC South Today.

"Taking our club to Twickenham is a dream and to celebrate that with the players and community is huge."

The Papa Johns Community Cup is a brand new national competition for lower level rugby teams, with 500 clubs from across 24 divisions battling it out for a chance to play in the final.

Havant RFC, who are based in Hampshire and play at Level 5 of the RFU pyramid in Regional 1 South Central, won their mini-league and a play-off game to book their trip to Twickenham.

Full-back Cameron Smith says their 27-21 semi-final victory over Heath was a bruising match.

"They were a huge team and I was feeling pretty sore the next day but the pain was worth it," said Smith.

"Winning was probably one of the best moments I've ever had playing rugby - when the final whistle went it was pretty amazing."

Havant president John Mangnall remembers the home semi-final as a major milestone for the club.

"It was unbelievable," he said. "We had about 1,500 supporters there and the noise was insane, it was a very, very special occasion for us."

"It's fantastic for a town like Havant to have this level of success."

'Tackle hard, cheek to cheek'

Havant RFC were established in 1951 and are Hampshire's top performing rugby union team with a rich history of success despite some tough times in the late 1990s

Havant, nicknamed the Hav, were established in 1951 and are Hampshire's top rugby union side.

They have a rich history of success, that includes 16 county cup wins, but they endured a rough period that involved significant player losses and a relegation in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Richard James, second row, has played for Havant since he was six years old and he is glad to see the difficult times behind them.

"I was here during those tough times five and 10 years ago when we struggled to put teams out, so its been a long time rebuilding the club," said James.

"We don't know anything about our cup final opponents Driffield but that's part of the enjoyment, you will play teams that you have never played before, and you may never play them again - it's a good challenge.

"You just have to savour the moment, every second, and enjoy it after."

Will Brock, who plays flanker for Havant, has been getting tips from his wife Vickii Cornborough, who plays professionally for England's Red Roses.

"She has told me to tackle low, tackle hard, cheek to cheek and don't mess it up," he said.

"To win at Twickenham would be unbelievable for the club and the players, but also our supporters who've been amazing, so we want to do it for them as well."