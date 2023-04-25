Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cameron Hutchison scored a memorable Champions Cup try for Edinbugh at Castres this season

Newcastle have signed centre Cameron Hutchison from United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh on a two-year deal from next season.

The Birmingham-born 24-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Scottish outfit since his debut against Ulster in June 2021.

Hutchison played for Scotland up to under-20 level and also had a stint in France with Stade Nicois.

"He's a strong, physical ball-carrier," said interim boss Mark Laycock.

"[Cameron] is a really good gain-line option, and he's clearly been developing his distribution skills.

"He'll give us a good foundation, his core skills are strong and he just offers us that gain-line threat to get us going forward as a team."

Hutchison was among 13 players who Edinburgh announced earlier this month would be leaving at the end of this season.