Cameron Hutchison: Newcastle Falcons sign Edinburgh centre on two-year deal
Newcastle have signed centre Cameron Hutchison from United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh on a two-year deal from next season.
The Birmingham-born 24-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Scottish outfit since his debut against Ulster in June 2021.
Hutchison played for Scotland up to under-20 level and also had a stint in France with Stade Nicois.
"He's a strong, physical ball-carrier," said interim boss Mark Laycock.
"[Cameron] is a really good gain-line option, and he's clearly been developing his distribution skills.
"He'll give us a good foundation, his core skills are strong and he just offers us that gain-line threat to get us going forward as a team."
Hutchison was among 13 players who Edinburgh announced earlier this month would be leaving at the end of this season.