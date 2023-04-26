Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets players celebrate the quarter-final victory against Clermont

Challenge Cup semi-final: Scarlets v Glasgow Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Radio Cymru, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Llanelli has seen some famous European nights over the years for Scarlets players and fans.

Victories over Wasps (2000), Leicester (2002) and Munster (2007) at the old Stradey Park and wins over La Rochelle and Toulon in the 2017-18 season at Parc y Scarlets spring to mind.

Dwayne Peel's class of 2023 have already beaten French giants Clermont in this campaign and will be hoping for another memorable occasion in the Challenge Cup semi-final against Glasgow on Saturday.

With all the other European semi-finals being held in France and Ireland, the focus for many in Wales and Scotland particularly, will be on the famous west Wales rugby town.

Semi-final woes

Cardiff are the only Welsh side who have reached European finals and clinched silverware.

There was a Heineken Cup final defeat against Toulouse in the inaugural season as well as Challenge Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2018.

Scarlets have reached four Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals (2000, 2002, 2007, 2018) but this will be their maiden last-four appearance in the second-tier tournament.

Dwayne Peel is consoled by opposite number Harry Ellis after Leicester's 2007 win against Scarlets

They lost all four of those matches, with Peel having painful memories of defeats against Leicester in 2002 and 2007.

Peel says the build-up this week has a similar semi-final feeling, with a near capacity crowd expected, though he is hoping for a different result.

"It is something we have spoken about," said Peel.

"We have been in this position a couple of times before with Llanelli in the Heineken Cup.

"It's important we reference that. It hurts and when you think back to the last semi-final I was involved in, when we lost to Leicester, it still to this day is probably one of the worst defeats I had in terms of feelings after the game.

"It was a difficult one to take. Both were not great. Those games will always live long in the memory."

Peel wants his side to learn the lessons of past defeats.

"It's a chance for this group," said Peel.

"Not many of these guys have been where we are now in terms of semi-finals, especially the younger guys.

"It is about them enjoying it. Probably a criticism of when I look back at my career is probably we did not enjoy and play our best when we got to semi-finals.

"There were tight battles, but we have to go out there and be prepared to try and win. I want this team not to go out there and just focus on protecting things.

"You have to be bold and go and win the game in semi-finals, not sit on leads. We have to try and go and play and that's what I will try and encourage the players to do.

"I am sure it will be a great occasion with a good crowd, so it will be fantastic for them."

Last dance

With almost 12,000 tickets sold, Saturday's game will be watched by the biggest crowd in Llanelli this season.

There will be plenty of emotion around as it will be a last hurrah at home for a number of players, including Wales flanker Aaron Shingler, who will retire at the end of the season after 15 years at Scarlets.

"I think it will be emotional and I hope it is," said Shingler.

"There is a lot going through my mind, it will be like an out-of-body experience."

Retiring Scarlets flanker Aaron Shingler reveals the physical toll rugby has taken on him

Shingler hopes Glasgow will not be his last game, with Saturday's winners facing Toulon or Benetton in the Dublin final on 19 May.

"I stood up this week and told the squad how long I had been here and have actually only won one trophy," Shingler told the Scrum V podcast.

"You don't get many opportunities and there are no more semi-finals for me, this is my last chance. I put them under pressure, when it's all or nothing, there is just a different mindset and this is all or nothing for me.

"If it doesn't happen then so be it, but if it does, it is such a great way to end."

Standing in the way of a dream Dublin date will be an in-form Glasgow side who finished fourth in the United Rugby Championship (URC) while Scarlets were 14th.

"Glasgow are in form at the minute, they are under new management in Franco Smith and he's done a good job there," said Peel.

"They are playing an attractive style of rugby and they've been difficult to beat. They will come to play, they kick less than most sides.

"They play with high tempo, are ambitious with the ball in attack, but in terms of scrum and lineout they are also a big pack of forwards and their maul is effective."

Flying the Welsh flag

This occasion will provide some welcome respite for Welsh rugby, with Scarlets left to fly the flag as Ospreys, Cardiff and Dragons have already finished their seasons.

All four Welsh teams finished in the bottom half of the URC table and failed to reach the play-offs for a second successive season.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says the Welsh sides have more opportunity in cup competitions and Peel feels more consistency is required.

"If you look over the course of the season every region has had its moments," said Peel.

"We have had some good victories of late, the Ospreys have won in Leicester and Montpellier, Cardiff have beaten Sale and Stormers.

"These are big victories, so I think the consistency is important and that's ourselves included.

"At the start of the season we weren't as consistent as we wanted to be, nowhere near, but moving forward we show we can compete when we're right in games."

Scarlets supporters will be hoping their team can do more than compete this weekend.