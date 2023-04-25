Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The totally revamped Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on the site of the old White Hart Lane ground, was opened in April 2019

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the 2024 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals weekend.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has confirmed the 62,850-capacity stadium as the host for next year's double header.

The London 2024 EPCR finals weekend will take place on 24 and 25 May.

The football ground in north London hosted its first rugby match when Saracens beat Bristol in the Premiership in March 2022.

The venue had been chosen to host the 2020 finals but both matches were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"EPCR has a proud history of taking its Finals Weekend to new cities and arenas - with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the latest in a list of cutting-edge venues," said EPCR chairman Dominic McKay.

"It is a sensational stadium, quite simply one of the most exciting venues in the world and an incredibly appropriate stage for next year's showpiece Finals Weekend."

Spurs' multi-purpose stadium has also hosted NFL matches and world-title boxing fights.

This year's EPCR finals will be held at Aviva Stadium in Dublin next month.