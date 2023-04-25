Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Bainbridge has spent the past two seasons with Coventry after joining from Jersey

Newcastle Falcons have signed Coventry flanker Josh Bainbridge on a two-year deal, starting next season.

The 27-year-old started his career with Yorkshire Carnegie and also had a spell with Jersey.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity and I realise it's a pretty big step up from the Championship to Premiership rugby," he told the club website. external-link

"It's just a great chance for me which I'm determined to take."