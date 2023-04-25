Josh Bainbridge: Newcastle Falcons sign Coventry flanker on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons have signed Coventry flanker Josh Bainbridge on a two-year deal, starting next season.
The 27-year-old started his career with Yorkshire Carnegie and also had a spell with Jersey.
"I'm really excited about the opportunity and I realise it's a pretty big step up from the Championship to Premiership rugby," he told the club website.
"It's just a great chance for me which I'm determined to take."