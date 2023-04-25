Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Quinn Roux joined Bath in the summer of 2022

Bath lock Quinn Roux has signed a new deal with the Premiership club.

The Ireland international, initially signed as injury cover for Charlie Ewels, has himself been restricted to nine appearances this season because of injury problems of his own.

"I am very excited," Roux, 32, told the club website.

"I believe we will continue to grow as a squad and build towards delivering the performances and results that our incredible supporters deserve."

Roux last featured in Bath's narrow loss to Bristol in February, where he was replaced before half-time.

Bath say their medical team is working hard to get Roux fit for pre-season this summer.

"Quinn is an influential character in our squad, on and off the field," head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

"He has embraced being a part of the club and he offers great power, leadership and experience to our tight-five options."

Roux began his playing career in South Africa - where he was born - before moving to Ireland, gaining citizenship and having stints with Leinster and Toulon before joining Bath in the summer of 2022.

He has been capped 16 times by Ireland, most recently in 2020.