Owen Williams has seven Test caps having made his Wales debut in 2017

Owen Williams has signed a new contract to stay at Ospreys, with fellow Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe set to leave the region.

Williams, 31, joined Ospreys in December 2022, following the collapse of Worcester, as injury cover for Anscombe and Stephen Myler.

Williams impressed during the Heineken Champions Cup campaign and was handed a Wales recall for the 2023 Six Nations.

"It's great to be signing a new deal with the Ospreys," said Williams.

The fly-half joins Morgan Morris, Jac Morgan and Keiran Williams in committing their futures to Ospreys.

"I've enjoyed the time I've spent here so far and excited to see what we can achieve together in the future," said Williams.

"This is my home region, I can't wait to get back to work and push ourselves to be the best team we can be."

Williams' signature is timely for Ospreys head coach Toby Booth given former England fly-half Myler is retiring at the end of the season and Anscombe is in line to depart.

Ospreys are yet to put out an official statement confirming which players are leaving the region at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Individual players are providing the news on social media channels, with flanker Dan Lydiate confirming he is leaving the region and lock Alun Wyn Jones hinting his Ospreys career has come to an end.

Anscombe, who was pictured receiving an Ospreys shirt from team-mate Alex Cuthbert, thanked a supporter group on social media for their farewell message.

The Wales fly-half returned from injury for Judgement Day but has played just 17 games for the region over his four years.

Renaissance man

Former Scarlets, Gloucester and Leicester fly-half Williams had signed for Worcester for the start of the 2021-22 season from Japanese side Red Hurricanes.

He found himself out of a job when the English club went into administration in September 2022.

Ospreys came calling and Williams played a key role in some of the biggest wins in Europe this season, including the away victories in Montpellier and Leicester.

This led to a first international appearance in more than five years as he started the Six Nations matches against England and Italy and came on as a replacement against Ireland and France.

"He's an incredibly talented player who brings invaluable experience to our squad," said Booth.

"Owen has been a key part of our team this season, and I'm looking forward to seeing him continue to develop and thrive with us moving forward.

"He's a consummate professional both on and off the pitch, and he sets a great example for the younger players in our squad.

"His ability to manage games and dictate the pace of play has been instrumental for the team this year."