Cardiff wing Theo Cabango (left) is the younger brother of Swansea and Wales footballer Ben

Cardiff wing Theo Cabango has signed a new contract to stay at the Arms Park.

Cabango, 21, has scored six tries in 18 games and made his Heineken Champions Cup debut in 2021.

"I have come through the ranks here, it is the team I have grown up supporting and I am excited about the next few years ahead," said Cabango

"There are a lot of exciting young players progressing into the first team and it is great to be part of that."

No length of contract for Cabango has been mentioned by Cardiff.