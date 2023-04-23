Dan Lydiate has played in 69 Tests for Wales and three for the British and Irish Lions

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate has said he has played his final game for the Ospreys.

Lydiate, who played in the Judgement Day defeat to Cardiff, posted on social media "My time as an Osprey has come to an end 2014-2023."

He is one of a number of out of contract players with uncertain futures as Ospreys look to make major savings.

Alun Wyn Jones, who waved to the crowd after Saturday's match, may also have played his final game for the region.

Unlike fellow Welsh sides, Scarlets and Dragons, Ospreys are yet to release an official departure list.

Lydiate, 35, played over 100 games for the Dragons before joining Paris club Racing Metro in 2013. A year later he returned to Wales to sign for Ospreys.

He has played 10 games for the region in 2023-24, a season in which he also featured for Wales in an Autumn International against Argentina during which he suffered a broken arm which sidelined him for more than three months.

In March, Lydiate, who is also involved in running a farm, posted a message on social media asking any club "looking for a young up and coming 6 for next season with plenty life in him" to give him a call, while in his latest post he said "thanks for everyone who's been part of my journey as an Osprey, still life in the old bull."

All four Welsh regions - Ospreys, Cardiff, Dragons and Scarlets - are facing financial cutbacks following the recent renegotiation of their funding agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

There will be a salary cap for 2023-24 of £5.2m for each of the four teams which will be reduced to £4.5m the following season.