Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 22-23 April, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Championship Cup Final

Ystrad Rhondda 16 - 28 Pontypool

Division 1 Cup Final

Newbridge 29 - 13 Nant Conwy

Division 2 East

Blackwood 38 - 31 Pill Harriers

Caldicot 12 - 29 Cwmbran

Talywain 91 - 5 Oakdale

Ynysddu 38 - 5 Newport HSOB

Division 2 East Central

Caerphilly 43 - 5 Cilfynydd

Cowbridge 10 - 13 Llantwit Fardre

Gilfach Goch 0 - 63 Abercwmboi

Llanishen 54 - 7 Treharris

Llantrisant 12 - 72 Abercynon

Taffs Well 0 - 20 Aberdare

Division 2 North

Abergele 22 - 19 Rhyl & District

Colwyn Bay 11 - 20 Wrexham

Shotton Steel 26 - 5 Bangor

Welshpool 14 - 58 Mold

Division 2 West Central

Heol y Cyw 38 - 12 Pyle

Maesteg Celtic 20 - 28 Aberavon Quins

Morriston 27 - 17 Ystradgynlais

Pencoed 20 - 14 Resolven

Porthcawl 12 - 40 Builth Wells

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic 0 - 19 Pontarddulais

Kidwelly 43 - 7 Milford Haven

Loughor 62 - 3 Fishguard

Mumbles 22 - 3 Tycroes

Pontyberem 16 - 19 Burry Port

Tenby United 20 - 8 Nantgaredig

Division 3 East

Blaina 24 - 46 Garndiffaith

Machen 7 - 27 Usk

Rhymney 19 - 8 Abertysswg

RTB Ebbw Vale 6 - 50 Abercarn

Tredegar Ironsides 0 - 20 Abertillery B G

Division 3 East Central

Canton 29 - 30 Penarth

CR Cymry Caerdydd 21 - 43 Pentyrch

Fairwater 22 - 24 St Albans

Penygraig 22 - 25 Cardiff Quins

Pontyclun 20 - 0 Old Illtydians

Tylorstown 10 - 31 Llanharan

Division 3 North East

Dinbych II 5 - 48 Flint

Machynlleth P - P Mold II

Rhosllanerchrugog 40 - 20 Bala II

Ruthin II 20 - 0 Llanidloes

Division 3 North West

Holyhead P - P Caernarfon II

Porthmadog P - P Llangefni II

Llandudno II 0 - 20 Bro Ffestiniog

Division 3 West Central

Baglan 26 - 27 Bryncoch

Cwmafan 3 - 22 Aberavon Green Stars

Cwmgors 20 - 0 Cwmllynfell

Nantymoel 13 - 15 Abercrave

Swansea Uplands 84 - 7 Taibach

Tonmawr 7 - 34 Vardre

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 7 - 5 Neyland

Cardigan 15 - 31 Lampeter Town

Laugharne 20 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins

Llangwm 13 - 27 Haverfordwest

Llanybydder 0 - 20 St Clears

St Davids 46 - 0 Tregaron

Division 3 West B

Betws P - P New Dock Stars

Bynea 19 - 24 Llandybie

Llandeilo 20 - 22 Furnace United

Llangadog 30 - 21 Tumble

Penygroes 16 - 41 Cefneithin

Trimsaran 22 - 24 Amman United

Division 4 East

Blackwood Stars 0 - 20 Chepstow

Fleur De Lys 23 - 7 Whitehead

New Panteg 17 - 20 Newport Saracens

New Tredegar 12 - 15 Hafodyrynys

St Julians HSOB 14 - 21 Bedwellty

Division 4 East Central

Cefn Coed 15 - 18 Tonyrefail

Gwernyfed 27 - 21 Caerau Ely

Llandaff North 19 - 45 Wattstown

Llantwit Major 27 - 15 Ynysowen

Treherbert 3 - 10 Llandaff

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen 10 - 48 Cefn Cribwr

Bryncethin 46 - 10 Crynant

Glais 14 - 31 Briton Ferry

Penlan 0 - 20 Maesteg

Pontrhydyfen P - P Neath Athletic

Division 5 East

Hollybush 17 - 23 Bettws

Division 5 East Central

Brackla 52 - 0 Sully Sports

Cardiff Internationals 0 - 20 Ferndale

Hirwaun 27 - 23 Cardiff Saracens

Llandrindod Wells P - P Whitchurch

Pontycymmer 15 - 0 Tref y Clawdd

Division 5 West Central

Cwmgwrach 0 - 20 South Gower

Cwmtwrch 28 - 23 Rhigos

Pontardawe 71 - 23 Fall Bay

Pontyates 38 - 16 Penybanc

Seven Sisters 38 - 12 Pantyffynnon

Division 6 East

Forgeside 20 - 0 Hartridge

Girling 17 - 67 Magor

Trefil 50 - 17 Old Tyleryan

West Mon 20 - 0 Cwmcarn United

Admiral Women's National Leagues

Premier Division

COBRA P - P Deri

Llandaff North P - P Caernarfon

Nelson P - P Bonymaen

Championship

Gwernyfed 19 - 31 Seven Sisters

Lampeter Town P - P Pencoed

Whitland 17 - 15 Burry Port

Ynysddu 5 - 31 Llantwit Fardre

East Wales

Cilfynydd Porth 29 - 10 Blaina

CR Cymry Caerdydd 24 - 17 Old Penarthians

Taffs Well 43 - 0 Whitchurch

North Wales

Llangefni P - P Wrexham

Rhyl & District P - P Abergele

West Wales

Pembroke P - P Tondu

Morriston 12 - 15 Tumble

West Swansea Hawks 12 - 68 Haverfordwest

