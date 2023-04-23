Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results 22-23 April, 2023
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
Championship Cup Final
Ystrad Rhondda 16 - 28 Pontypool
Division 1 Cup Final
Newbridge 29 - 13 Nant Conwy
Division 2 East
Blackwood 38 - 31 Pill Harriers
Caldicot 12 - 29 Cwmbran
Talywain 91 - 5 Oakdale
Ynysddu 38 - 5 Newport HSOB
Division 2 East Central
Caerphilly 43 - 5 Cilfynydd
Cowbridge 10 - 13 Llantwit Fardre
Gilfach Goch 0 - 63 Abercwmboi
Llanishen 54 - 7 Treharris
Llantrisant 12 - 72 Abercynon
Taffs Well 0 - 20 Aberdare
Division 2 North
Abergele 22 - 19 Rhyl & District
Colwyn Bay 11 - 20 Wrexham
Shotton Steel 26 - 5 Bangor
Welshpool 14 - 58 Mold
Division 2 West Central
Heol y Cyw 38 - 12 Pyle
Maesteg Celtic 20 - 28 Aberavon Quins
Morriston 27 - 17 Ystradgynlais
Pencoed 20 - 14 Resolven
Porthcawl 12 - 40 Builth Wells
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic 0 - 19 Pontarddulais
Kidwelly 43 - 7 Milford Haven
Loughor 62 - 3 Fishguard
Mumbles 22 - 3 Tycroes
Pontyberem 16 - 19 Burry Port
Tenby United 20 - 8 Nantgaredig
Division 3 East
Blaina 24 - 46 Garndiffaith
Machen 7 - 27 Usk
Rhymney 19 - 8 Abertysswg
RTB Ebbw Vale 6 - 50 Abercarn
Tredegar Ironsides 0 - 20 Abertillery B G
Division 3 East Central
Canton 29 - 30 Penarth
CR Cymry Caerdydd 21 - 43 Pentyrch
Fairwater 22 - 24 St Albans
Penygraig 22 - 25 Cardiff Quins
Pontyclun 20 - 0 Old Illtydians
Tylorstown 10 - 31 Llanharan
Division 3 North East
Dinbych II 5 - 48 Flint
Machynlleth P - P Mold II
Rhosllanerchrugog 40 - 20 Bala II
Ruthin II 20 - 0 Llanidloes
Division 3 North West
Holyhead P - P Caernarfon II
Porthmadog P - P Llangefni II
Llandudno II 0 - 20 Bro Ffestiniog
Division 3 West Central
Baglan 26 - 27 Bryncoch
Cwmafan 3 - 22 Aberavon Green Stars
Cwmgors 20 - 0 Cwmllynfell
Nantymoel 13 - 15 Abercrave
Swansea Uplands 84 - 7 Taibach
Tonmawr 7 - 34 Vardre
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 7 - 5 Neyland
Cardigan 15 - 31 Lampeter Town
Laugharne 20 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins
Llangwm 13 - 27 Haverfordwest
Llanybydder 0 - 20 St Clears
St Davids 46 - 0 Tregaron
Division 3 West B
Betws P - P New Dock Stars
Bynea 19 - 24 Llandybie
Llandeilo 20 - 22 Furnace United
Llangadog 30 - 21 Tumble
Penygroes 16 - 41 Cefneithin
Trimsaran 22 - 24 Amman United
Division 4 East
Blackwood Stars 0 - 20 Chepstow
Fleur De Lys 23 - 7 Whitehead
New Panteg 17 - 20 Newport Saracens
New Tredegar 12 - 15 Hafodyrynys
St Julians HSOB 14 - 21 Bedwellty
Division 4 East Central
Cefn Coed 15 - 18 Tonyrefail
Gwernyfed 27 - 21 Caerau Ely
Llandaff North 19 - 45 Wattstown
Llantwit Major 27 - 15 Ynysowen
Treherbert 3 - 10 Llandaff
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen 10 - 48 Cefn Cribwr
Bryncethin 46 - 10 Crynant
Glais 14 - 31 Briton Ferry
Penlan 0 - 20 Maesteg
Pontrhydyfen P - P Neath Athletic
Division 5 East
Hollybush 17 - 23 Bettws
Division 5 East Central
Brackla 52 - 0 Sully Sports
Cardiff Internationals 0 - 20 Ferndale
Hirwaun 27 - 23 Cardiff Saracens
Llandrindod Wells P - P Whitchurch
Pontycymmer 15 - 0 Tref y Clawdd
Division 5 West Central
Cwmgwrach 0 - 20 South Gower
Cwmtwrch 28 - 23 Rhigos
Pontardawe 71 - 23 Fall Bay
Pontyates 38 - 16 Penybanc
Seven Sisters 38 - 12 Pantyffynnon
Division 6 East
Forgeside 20 - 0 Hartridge
Girling 17 - 67 Magor
Trefil 50 - 17 Old Tyleryan
West Mon 20 - 0 Cwmcarn United
Admiral Women's National Leagues
Premier Division
COBRA P - P Deri
Llandaff North P - P Caernarfon
Nelson P - P Bonymaen
Championship
Gwernyfed 19 - 31 Seven Sisters
Lampeter Town P - P Pencoed
Whitland 17 - 15 Burry Port
Ynysddu 5 - 31 Llantwit Fardre
East Wales
Cilfynydd Porth 29 - 10 Blaina
CR Cymry Caerdydd 24 - 17 Old Penarthians
Taffs Well 43 - 0 Whitchurch
North Wales
Llangefni P - P Wrexham
Rhyl & District P - P Abergele
West Wales
Pembroke P - P Tondu
Morriston 12 - 15 Tumble
West Swansea Hawks 12 - 68 Haverfordwest